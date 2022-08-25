PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Tour Recoups Investment







The producers of the first national tour of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL have announced that the touring production has recouped its $4.7 million investment after 39 weeks on the road. The Equity tour, which launched in October 2021 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, RI, will continue through May 7, 2023 with the final scheduled engagement in Sacramento, CA. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will have played 61 cities across North America by the end of its run. The current tour route can be found at PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

"Through this very difficult era of uncertainty, the touring company of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL has gone above and beyond as they have traveled from coast-to coast, bringing the joy of this fairytale production to over 630,000 people in 29 cities so far," said lead producer Paula Wagner. "We're immensely proud of everyone in the cast and the entire touring company, and are so grateful for their hard work, dedication, and positivity throughout the tour."

The current cast is led by Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis, Olivia Valli as Vivian Ward, Jessica Crouch as Kit De Luca, Kyle Taylor Parker as Happy Man, and Matthew Stocke as Philip Stuckey. Rounding out the cast are Jade Amber, Natalie Bourgeois, Christian Brailsford, Anju Cloud, Nella Cole, Michael Dalke, Carissa Gaughran, Em Hadick, Graham Keen, Christian Kidd, Keyonna Knight, Chris Manuel, Devon McCleskey, Kaylee Olson, Amma Osei, Hillary Porter, Alice Reys, Jonathan Ritter, Trent Soyster, Brett Stoelker, and Jonathan Young.

Music Director Daniel Klintworth leads a band that includes Shane Parus (keyboards), Oscar Bautista (guitar), Claudio Rainó (guitar), Magda Kress (bass) and Kevin McNaughton (drums). The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager RL Campbell, Julianne Menassian (Stage Manager), and Leslie S. Allen (Assistant Stage Manager).

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance ("Summer of '69", "Heaven"), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song "Oh, Pretty Woman," which inspired the iconic movie. Pretty Woman the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its Broadway run at the Nederlander Theatre on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019; and opened in London in February 2020, reopening July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End, where it continues its run.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced on tour by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Hunter Arnold, Caiola Productions & Co., James L. Nederlander, Kilimanjaro Theatricals/Joshua Andrews, Roy Furman, Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, deRoy Kierstead and John Gore Organization. Wendy Orshan and Jeff Wilson are the Executive Producers and 101 Productions, Ltd is the General Manager.