Out of the Box Theatrics Will Relocate to Playhouse 46 in 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Out of the Box Theatrics will relocate to a new permanent home at the theater formerly known as Playhouse 46 starting at the top of 2026, it was announced by Liz Flemming, OOTB’s Founding Artistic Director.

OOTB has operated at Theatre 154 (154 Christopher Street) since 2023 and will continue programming at that space through the end of 2025. OOTB is currently producing the critically acclaimed, world premiere production of Beau The Musical, running through July 27.

Playhouse 46 is a 174-seat Off-Broadway venue owned by St. Luke’s Church on midtown’s venerable Restaurant Row. As the Theatre at St. Luke’s, the space hosted the long-running hits Late Night Catechism and Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding, among many others. In 2023, the theatre was rebranded as Playhouse 46. Adam Cornelius, the Operations Manager for St. Luke’s Church, announced earlier this year that he was seeking a non-profit theatre company to program the theatre, and discussions began with Flemming to move her nine-year-old company to the venue.

“After two years of incredible growth and unforgettable productions at Theatre 154, we're thrilled to take this exciting next step and make our new home in the heart of the theatre district,” Flemming commented. “This move marks an exciting new chapter for OOTB by moving the downtown uptown. We’re looking forward to continuing our mission of bold, immersive storytelling and supporting marginalized communities in a space that puts us in the center of New York’s vibrant midtown theatre district.”

Out of the Box Theatrics was founded in 2016 by Liz Flemming, a legally blind artist, to create space for fellow artists who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. The company stages innovative productions of new and classic plays and musicals while challenging audiences to experience these works outside of their expectations. By casting without regard to gender, race, creed, ethnicity, or disability, OOTB seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable theatre industry.



OOTB has earned recent attention for its critically acclaimed streaming co-production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last 5 Years (New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, 2021 Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Digital Theater, 2022 Antonyo Award winner for Best Digital Theater Production); Sybille Pierson, Richard Maltby, Jr., and David Shire’s Baby (2022 Drama Desk Award nominee, Outstanding Revival of a Musical); Inspired by True Events by Ryan Spahn, directed by Knud Adams; Michael John LaChiusa’s See What I Wanna See (Three 2025 Drama Desk nominations, including Outstanding Revival of a Musical); and Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons’ Beau The Musical, directed by Josh Rhodes.



Flemming received a 2025 Obie Award for the company’s ongoing work in lifting diverse voices and for their growing, ambitious slate of programming.



OOTB will make capital improvements to the uptown theater, including lighting, sound, and accessibility. The company intends to operate the theatre as a flexible space, with the ability to utilize three-quarter and proscenium configurations, depending on the needs of the production. Flemming also says that the company will stage two mainstage productions, which will be announced in the fall.



The company will continue the initiatives they established at Theatre 154, including the popular Building the Box series, which helps artists develop new work; weekly community events for artists to share their talent and interact without industry pressure; free educational workshops for artists to develop valuable skills without financial limitations; and a cabaret series. Naked Angels, a company in residence, will also move with OOTB to Playhouse 46, where they will produce Tuesdays at 9, New York City's longest-running cold reading series, where artists can read their latest work-in-progress. Flemming will continue her work with a small but mighty team of three full-time staff members and is looking forward to further uplifting OOTB’s mission. OOTB will launch a Future Fund campaign to expand its programming and team to ensure the sustainability of the communities it serves.





