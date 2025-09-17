New Partnership Brings The National Theatre Collection to U.S. Classrooms

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Educational Theatre Association has announced a partnership with The National Theatre of Great Britain that will provide free, unlimited access to more than 70 world-class productions and complimentary learning resources to EdTA members currently working with students in the classroom.



Through this multi-year collaboration, EdTA members will receive streaming access to the National Theatre Collection, a curated library of acclaimed productions available on the award-winning Drama Online platform in partnership with Bloomsbury Publishing. This resource is designed to support and enrich theatre education, offering educators and students the opportunity to experience professional productions in the classroom or remotely.



“This partnership reflects EdTA’s deepening commitment to providing rich, accessible, and high-quality educational resources,” said Jennifer Katona, Executive Director of EdTA. “By collaborating with one of the most respected theatre institutions in the world, we’re equipping educators with tools that inspire students, spark creativity, and expand their understanding of the art form.”



The National Theatre Collection spans a wide range of genres and subjects, from Shakespeare and Greek tragedy to contemporary classics, musicals, and global stories. Highlights include Danny Boyle’s acclaimed Frankenstein, Sally Cookson’s inventive adaptations of Jane Eyre and Peter Pan, and powerful global stories like Small Island, Les Blancs, and Dara. Each production is accompanied by educational materials that support a variety of teaching goals, including ensemble work, devising techniques, technical theatre craft, and literary analysis.



Kate Varah, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre said, “The National Theatre offers the widest access to high quality theatre in the world. We’re thrilled to partner with the Educational Theatre Association to bring The National Theatre Collection to classrooms across the United States for free, making world-class theatre more accessible than ever and inspiring students across the world to discover the power of theatre. We have already seen the real impact The National Theatre Collection has been having in schools across New York City and look forward to seeing this continue to grow, sparking creativity and nurturing the next generation of talent in every state in America”.



The project, which National Theatre in America are raising multi-year funding from philanthropic sources to make possible, also provides support for professional development and curriculum integration, ensuring educators can maximize the use of these resources.



This initiative represents a significant investment in the future of theatre education, reaching an estimated 5,000 schools across all 50 states. It reflects the shared commitment of the Educational Theatre Association and The National Theatre to the belief that theatre can spark imagination and inspire creativity across the world because theatre matters.



More details about the collection can be found at https://www.nationaltheatre.org.uk/ntcollection.





