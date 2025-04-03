Moogie Brooks, Miriam Weiner and Jason Aguirre Take on New Roles at Vineyard Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vineyard Theatre has revealed that three of the organization's staff members have advanced to new roles: Moogie Brooks as Managing Producer, Miriam Weiner as Associate Artistic Director/Literary and Artistic Programs and Jason Aguirre as Associate Artistic Director/Producing and Outreach.

Vineyard Theatre is dedicated to developing and producing new plays and musicals that

push the boundaries of what theatre can be and do, and to nurturing a community of

fearless theatre makers whose work expands the form, the field, and the larger culture. From its home in NYC’s Union Square, The Vineyard develops and premieres new

plays and musicals which go on to be seen around the country and the world. The Vineyard’s work has been recognized with the industry’s highest honors, including Pulitzer Prizes, Tony Awards, and special Drama Desk, Obie, and Lucille

Lortel Awards for artistic excellence and support of artists.

Artistic Director Sarah Stern said, “The Vineyard is devoted to developing and producing daring and exceptional new works of theatre. Our staff makes this possible and I am thrilled at the ways our team is growing. Managing Producer Moogie Brooks' skills across the management and production spectrum, along with his integrity and ingenuity, are enormous assets to our operations. Associate Artistic Directors Miriam Weiner and Jason Aguirre have been invaluable creative collaborators for many years and the expansion of their roles reflects their ongoing contributions. Together with our inspiring staff, Moogie, Jason and Miriam are passionately working to realize the ambitions of our artists, build community with our audiences, and to ensure our theatre practice meets our moment and beyond.”

Next, Vineyard Theatre and National Black Theatre, in association with The New Group, will produce the world-premiere Bowl EP, written and directed by Nazareth Hassan, beginning performances on May 1, 2025 and running through June 8, 2025. Vineyard Theatre’s traditional stage and seating layout will be fully reimagined to create an elevated, in-the-round, 360-degree design. Tickets are available now at .

The Vineyard recently completed a second run of the sold-out 300 Paintings, created by and starring Sam Kissajukian; and The Antiquities, written by Jordan Harrison and directed by David Cromer and Caitlin Sullivan.

