Lorna Courtney, Telly Leung, and More Join Mark MacKillop's Broadway Cares Salon

Mark Mackillop will raise funds for Broadway Cares through a Salon event next month. THe event will feature performances by Lorna Courtney, Brent Comer, Telly Leung, and Abby Mueller, with more to be announced.

The salon, set for June 15, will be hosted at the home of Steven Reinke and Eric Gabbard, and will feature Billy Stritch at the piano.

Space is limited to 30 guests. To reserve your spot, donate $500 to MacKillop's Venmo (markmackillop) or PayPal (markmackillop@mac.com).

