Loni Ackerman To Star In Industry Reading Of TO LIFE

FMC Productions LLC will present an industry reading of TO LIFE on March 5 at 7pm. The free event is open to the public at Playwrights Horizons in The Robert Moss Theater.

TO LIFE portrays one afternoon in a hospital room in a death-defying traumedy revealing family secrets. Backs are turned and accusations hurled as the Rosens come together and fall apart, bound by heartbreak and humor. Nobody escapes a good kick in the tuchas as they expose their foibles, confront their fears, and cling to their fragile connection amidst the chaos.

TO LIFE is written by Eve Lederman and directed by Frank M. Calo. The cast features Loni Ackerman (Broadway-Evita; Cats; George M!; The Magic Show; So Long, 174th Street; Starting Here, Starting Now. Off Broadway-Diamonds; The Petrified Prince), Joseph J. Menino, Dori Rose Levit, Francesca Calo, Josh Tyson, and James K. Fulater. Nicole Carne is stage manager.

