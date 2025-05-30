Laura Lux’s GLITTER AND GLASS Memoir to be Adapted for the Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers Laura Patrick and Todd Adamson (We Will Rock You) of Turn the Page Media have commissioned playwright and actress Susan Ferrera to adapt Laura Lux’s memoir Glitter and Glass for the stage. Development is already underway, with professional readings scheduled for January 2026 and a fully staged workshop to follow in summer.

Glitter and Glass is a visceral and poetic memoir that charts Lux’s odyssey through abandonment, addiction, and spiritual searching—culminating in a harrowing attempted murder that nearly claimed her life. Interwoven with dark humor and startling beauty, the memoir has captivated readers for its unflinching honesty and redemptive arc.

Susan Ferrera, known for her emotionally fearless writing and nuanced character work, brings both an actor’s heart and a playwright’s craft to the adaptation. Her celebrated play Buzz, about Royal Shakespeare Company director Buzz Goodbody, was directed by Emmy Award-winner Carrie Preston and premiered at the Alabama Shakespeare Festival to critical acclaim. Ferrera’s deft ability to illuminate the inner lives of complex women makes her the perfect voice to bring Glitter and Glass to the stage.

Ferrera and Adamson previously collaborated on Ferrera’s play The Fall, in which Adamson starred opposite Emmy-nominated actress Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul). Their artistic rapport and mutual respect have set the stage for this exciting new partnership.

“This isn’t just another memoir,” says producer Laura Patrick. “It’s a howl of pain and a hymn of hope—and it belongs on the stage.”

Adds co-producer Todd Adamson, “Our goal is to create a work that resonates deeply and universally—an experience that mirrors the memoir’s impact, but with the immediacy of live theatre.”

Laura Patrick, Esq., is a Charleston-based attorney, entrepreneur, and advocate for gender equity in business and the arts. She co-hosts the mental health podcast Next Page with Adamson and is widely recognized for her leadership in supporting female-driven ventures and creative development.

Turn the Page Media envisions a stripped-down, actor-driven production that foregrounds the memoir’s lyricism, humor, and emotional intensity—inviting audiences to share in a cathartic and deeply human journey.

Additional announcements regarding the creative team, casting, and ticketing will be shared in the coming months.

