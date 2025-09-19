Jamie Burns Appointed Director Of Baryshnikov Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Jamie Burns has been appointed Director of Baryshnikov Arts (BA) effective October 14, 2025. It was announced today by Founder and Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov and Board Chairman Dave Hattem.

As Director, Ms. Burns will guide the organization, building on and supporting Mr. Baryshnikov's vision, while overseeing staﬀ to fulfill BA’s mission.

Mr. Baryshnikov said: "After a careful search, I'm excited to welcome Ms. Burns to our family as the new Director of Baryshnikov Arts. I look forward to working closely with her to ensure that BA remains vital, relevant, and courageous for decades to come."

Speaking of her appointment, Ms. Burns said: "I’m honored to join Baryshnikov Arts during its milestone 20th anniversary season and at such a critical time for the arts. Now more than ever, it is essential to protect, promote, and sustain our creative ecosystem and the artists within it—artists who are creating daring work, challenging us with bold statements, and reminding us what it means to be human and what it means to be free. I am thrilled to lead BA into its third decade, working alongside Mikhail Baryshnikov, the organization’s talented staff, and its dedicated Board of Directors to ensure BA’s enduring role as an incubator and presenter of groundbreaking work."

Ms. Burns is a nonprofit leader with over 15 years of experience advancing artistic innovation, community engagement, and organizational growth.

Since 2014, Ms. Burns has held senior leadership roles at Roulette Intermedium, a nationally renowned performing arts nonprofit presenting more than 120 experimental music, dance, and media performances each year alongside 150+ rental and partnership events. She was appointed Executive Director of Roulette in 2022. Under her leadership, the organization has doubled contributed income, established cash and capital reserves and an artistic innovation fund, expanded commissions and residencies for early-career artists, launched a free multi-camera livestreaming platform, and built a digital archive of more than 4,000 recordings, tracing the evolution of avant-garde performance. Ms. Burns also guided the organization through its first leadership transition since its founding in 1978, working closely with the Founder, Board, and staff to shape a sustainable future.

Ms. Burns previously led membership engagement at the literary and human rights organization PEN America, produced international scholarly conferences at Common Ground Research Networks, and managed fundraising at The Boulevard of Chicago and the Tomás Rivera Policy Institute.

Originally from Minneapolis, Ms. Burns resides in Brooklyn and holds an executive certificate in nonprofit leadership from Baruch College, an M.A. from the University of Illinois, and a B.A. from Pitzer College.

Board Chairman Dave Hattem said: "We are thrilled to welcome Jamie Burns as Director of Baryshnikov Arts. Jamie's deep leadership experience, incubating and supporting multidisciplinary artists through residencies, commissions, performances, and education, is a terrific fit for BA as we enter our next decade. She has the energy and passion to help lead BA, building on its rich history and mission. Our Board could not be more pleased with her appointment."

Baryshnikov Arts, founded in 2005 by Artistic Director Mikhail Baryshnikov and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, is rooted in the belief that artists hold irreplaceable roles in our world by shaping perspectives, offering new approaches, and initiating crucial conversations in complex social, political, and cultural environments. Our mission supports artistic freedom, providing multidisciplinary artists with opportunities for creative exploration and unique artistic expression, and allowing audiences to view the world in new ways. We offer performance and commissioning opportunities, artist residencies, rentals, and more. baryshnikovarts.org





