Industry Reading For New Musical JUST BETWEEN THE ALL OF US Set For October

The audience makes Madeline's decisions, sending her down new paths and on new adventures every night.

Sep. 15, 2023

Have you ever wished you could tell the characters in a show to make different choices? Just Between the All of Us, the new musical from Kellen Blair (Murder for Two), Sarah Ziegler Blair, and David Christensen, lets audiences do exactly that.

This rom-com musical is what we all need right now - it's the fun and hilariously funny story of Dr. Madeline Owens, a rockstar at work who is unable to make even the simplest of decisions in her personal life. Determined to prove that she can indeed have a successful career and a family life, she launches herself into a whirlwind hunt for a picture-perfect fiancé to bring to the Doctor of the Year awards gala. The audience makes Madeline's decisions, sending her down new paths and on new adventures every night (giving them reason to come back to see the show over and over again!).

Directed by Scott Weinstein, music directed by Ellie Kahn, and starring Ali Reed (Shitzprobe), Matt Curiano (The Homo Sapien Experience), Kyle Decker, and Alex Quiñones, Just Between the All of Us provides the 90-minute laugh break we all need.

The show had a sold out developmental run at Bloomington Playwrights Project in December of 2021, with the sellouts powered in part by word of mouth and people coming to see the show a second time (with different friends) to see how the show would be different.

Writers Sarah Ziegler Blair and Kellen Blair noted, "We're constantly amazed at how many women (still today!) feel pressure to choose between a family and a career. That's why we created the character of Dr. Madeline Owens - to help expose this double standard. At the same time, we wanted to give audiences 90 minutes of pure fun, which we hope will prove medicinal for all. We can't wait for you to fall in love with star Ali Reed, who somehow manages to spin the wackiest audience suggestions into comic gold with a heartfelt core!"

"Twice on Saturday was created to help shows that bring joyful theater to the world", says Founder Bill DeSimone, "and Just Between the All of Us absolutely delivers. Even better, the show blends scripted and unscripted moments so audiences can return to the show again and again and laugh at something new every time".





