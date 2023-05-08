Industry Pro Newsletter: TCG Conference Goes to Chicago, Garrett to Leave Oregon Shakespeare







The Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has selected Chicago, IL as the location for its 2024 National Conference, which will be hosted by the League of Chicago Theatres. The theme of the conference is "Theatre for the Whole of Us" and will focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion in the theatre industry. Meanwhile, the WGA strike, turmoil at regional theaters continues, and Britain gets a King who loves the arts. Finally, Cara Joy David catches up with Broadway director Jessica Stone, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her work on the acclaimed musical "KIMBERLY AKIMBO."

Industry Trends

TCG Selects Chicago, IL for 2024 National Conference - BroadwayWorld

Theatre Communications Group (TCG) has chosen Chicago, IL as the location for its 2024 National Conference. The conference, which brings together theatre professionals from across the country, will be hosted by the League of Chicago Theatres. The theme of the conference is "Theatre for the Whole of Us" and will focus on equity, diversity, and inclusion in the theatre industry. Click here to read more...

Writers Strike Picket Line Grows As WGA Members Rally In Support - The Hollywood Reporter

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) rallied in support of the ongoing writers' strike, which began on May 1. The strike is in response to the failure of negotiations between the WGA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) over issues including wages, health care, and job security. The picket line outside of the AMPTP headquarters in Los Angeles grew as more members joined in. Click here to read more...

Broadway/New York

Last week the names of several first-time Tony nominees were announced. One of them was KIMBERLY AKIMBO helmer Jessica Stone, an actress-turned-director who made her Broadway directorial debut with the acclaimed musical.

Stone is currently in rehearsals at Brooklyn Studios in Long Island City for WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, running at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre from June 7 through July 9. She had scheduled a production meeting at 9am on nomination morning.

"The week before I would remember," she explained. "Then it would go out of my head. Someone would say: 'We'll see Tuesday.' I'd say: 'What's Tuesday?' This is not me saying: 'I don't care about any of that.' It's just a symptom of being busy."

The night before the nominations, she moved the meeting to 9:30am. Her husband, Christopher Fitzgerald, a three-time Tony-nominated actor, offered to drive her to rehearsals from their Brooklyn home. Whether the news was good or bad, he knew she'd need a moment.

Because the Best Musical nominations were announced on CBS, that was known before Best Director. Best Musical is what Stone said was most important to her, but that doesn't mean she didn't want the director nod.

"In the second before they said my category, I definitely got a rush of adrenaline," she stated. "I don't even know what it meant. It was neither 'Oh, I really hope this happens' or 'I'm really afraid it's not gonna happen.' It just was so charged. When they announced my name, Chris screamed, and I dissociated for a minute."

Then there was a moment she wasn't expecting. When reached Sunday to discuss her first week as a nominee, it was this moment she kept coming back to.

"Instantly, I wanted to reach out to my people who didn't get a nod," she said. "This is not to say: 'Oh, aren't I thoughtful?' It was just an unexpected immediate feeling that washed over me. It takes so many amazing people and their skill, gift, dedication, time and humor to do a show. As a director, you have intimate collaborations with all of these people."

She made some calls, to those on her team that had been nominated and those that had not. Jennifer Costello, one of the producers of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, went outside the rehearsal space and started jumping near Stone's car. Stone's best friend, Paul Castree, who is in the show, was out there. Stone's phone flooded with congratulations. She emailed the KIMBERLY AKIMBO company saying how proud she was and how she felt the Best Musical nod was recognition for all of them. But, then, she had a 9:30am meeting and rehearsals at 10am.

In the small theater world, it just so happened that WATER FOR ELEPHANTS stage manager Timothy Semon worked with Fitzgerald on COMPANY, so they discussed the perfect tribute. At the start of rehearsals, a few confetti guns were fired. At the end of the day, there was a company toast with Moscow Mules, Stone's favorite drink. And it was good she could celebrate with the WATER FOR ELEPHANTS team, considering the rehearsals caused her to miss the pre-show cake and toast at KIMBERLY AKIMBO.

She received flowers from her agents, champagne from a friend, but the week was mostly consumed with rehearsals. On Thursday, she went to rehearsals for two hours, had her makeup professionally done, put on a silky blouse, went to the Tony nomination press junket for a couple of hours and then headed back to rehearsals.

She doesn't get home from rehearsals until about 8pm and still has parent/family/planning stuff to do. Therefore, there hasn't been a ton of extraneous celebration. Each day, however, there has been a steady flow of "amazing" well-wishes from folks from all different chapters of her life.

She'll be in Atlanta in tech for the Tony nominees luncheon. And she's worried about how she is possibly going to get a dress for the ceremony, given that she leaves town on May 17th and has little time before that. The awards themselves are during previews.

But right now a lot of it is just letting it sink in.

"It's such a cool thing," she stated. "Chris has been nominated and I've accompanied him, but now that it's happening to me, it really clarified for me how delightful and special it is and also how it barely touches on the real story, which is the incredible work that all these artists, with all of these shows, have done all season. I wasn't expecting that to hit me like a thunderclap the way it did, but it did."

2023 Tony Awards Nominations Complete List - BroadwayWorld

The nominations for the 2023 Tony Awards have been announced, with shows like "&JULIET", "KIMBERLY AKIMBO", and "The Music Man" among the nominees. The awards ceremony will take place on June 11 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Click here to read more...

Joel Grey & John Kander to Each Receive a 2023 Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre - BroadwayWorld

Joel Grey and John Kander, two Broadway legends known for their work in musical theatre, will each receive a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre. The awards will be presented at the 2023 Tony Awards ceremony. Click here to read more...

Red Bull Theater Appoints Martin Giannini as Executive Director - BroadwayWorld

Martin Giannini has been appointed as the new Executive Director of the Red Bull Theater in New York City. Giannini, who previously served as the Managing Director of Classic Stage Company, will lead the Red Bull Theater's efforts to produce classic plays in a modern context. Click here to read more...

Regional

Nataki Garrett to Leave Oregon Shakespeare Festival Amid Emergency Fund Drive - American Theatre

Nataki Garrett, the artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, is leaving her position at the end of May, instead of her previously announced departure in October 2023. This news comes amid an emergency fund drive to raise $5 million for the festival, which has been hit hard by the pandemic. Garrett, who has been at the festival since 2019, cited personal reasons for her early departure and praised the team for their resilience during a challenging time. Board Member and Playwright Octavio Solis will oversee Artistic Operations in the interim. Click here to read more...

Boston Theater, Pandemic & What's Next? - WBUR

Boston's theater scene has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many theaters closing their doors permanently. In this article, various Boston theater professionals discuss their experiences during the pandemic and what they hope for the future of the city's theater industry. Click here to read more...

The Performing Arts Face a Post-Pandemic World: Challenges and Opportunities - San Francisco Classical Voice

The San Francisco Classical Voice explores how the pandemic has impacted the performing arts and what challenges and opportunities they face in a post-pandemic world. The article delves into the ways the pandemic has brought on changes such as the widespread use of digital platforms to present performances and reach audiences, as well as financial difficulties that have resulted from reduced audiences and canceled productions. The article also discusses how the pandemic has highlighted issues such as the need for more diverse representation in the performing arts and the importance of supporting artists and cultural institutions. Despite the challenges, the article suggests that the performing arts have an opportunity to innovate and adapt to a changing world, and that the pandemic has shown the resilience and creativity of the arts community. Click here to read more...

International

Kash Bennett appointed president of the Society of London Theatre - The Stage

The Society of London Theatre has appointed Kash Bennett as its new president, making her the first person of color to hold the position. Bennett is an experienced producer, having worked at the Donmar Warehouse, the Royal Court Theatre, and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In her new role, she will work to promote London's theater industry and lead efforts to ensure that it remains diverse and accessible to all. Bennett is expected to assume the role in August 2023, succeeding the current president, Kenny Wax. Click here to read more...

Culture Diary: King Charles III in London - The New York Times

The New York Times has reviewed "King Charles III," a play currently showing in London's West End. Written by Mike Bartlett, the play imagines a near-future where Prince Charles has become king and explores themes of power, tradition, and the monarchy's place in contemporary society. The reviewer praises the performances and the cleverness of the script, noting how it satirizes both the royal family and modern political culture. The play has previously been staged on Broadway and in other international productions, but the reviewer notes that seeing it in London feels particularly relevant and engaging. Click here to read more...

