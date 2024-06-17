Industry Pro Newsletter: Seattle Rep Layoffs, Pittsburg Fire, and Tony Awards Highlights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









This week, we are connecting the excitement of award season with the realities facing theaters. We'll catch you up on the Tony Awards' memorable moments, including a complete winners list and behind-the-scenes photos. Exclusive essays from producers Jeffrey Richards and Rachel Sussman offer personal insights into their Tony-nominated productions. Regionally, Seattle Rep announces significant layoffs, while Pittsburg Theatre Company faces a devastating fire. Community theaters are navigating economic pressures, and leadership changes aim to revitalize organizations. Internationally, ticket prices rise in the West End, and the London City Ballet Company is relaunched with a fresh vision.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Associate Director of Marketing and Communications - Fords Theatre

This position provides essential support to the fast-paced department by spearheading project management of all deliverables related to Ford’s position as a tourist destination, museum, educational institution and working theatre. Serves as institutional writer and editor, ensuring consistent messaging in all communications materials. Oversees institutional design needs including adhering to and maintaining the organization style and brand guide in all materials, website content management, budget planning and tracking and publications.

Industry Trends

Missed any moments from the Tony Awards last night? Catch up on BroadwayWorld

Broadway/New York

Exclusive: On the History and Hope of PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Producer Jeffrey Richards contributed the below essay about his six-time Tony-nominated Best Revival of a Play, Purlie Victorious.

In no other play does the protagonist bless the audience with the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights before its conclusion. These profoundly American documents that defend our inalienable rights carry with them the weighted symbol of American prosperity, and yet, these documents have historically fallen short time and time again.

Purlie Victorious has always held a special place in my memory as my mother was company manager of the original Broadway production. I remember seeing the show on numerous occasions and the roaring laughter that emanated from the theater. In 2022, when Leslie reached out to me and expressed his desire for a revival, I was elated. I had been pursuing the rights for years and had held a reading two decades prior with Harold Perrineau, Kerry Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, George Grizzard, Ruby Dee, and Robert Sella.

During this process, what continues to surprise me is the boundless depth of history this play holds. From its origins to those it’s impacted, at each step we seem to uncover a new thread which reminds us how poignantly relevant this play remains. The essay continues, read more at this link.

Exclusive: On SUFFS and Motherhood

Producer Rachel Sussman, contributed the below essay about her six-time Tony-nominated Best Musical, Suffs.

In the last two months, I’ve become a mother of two. Granted, only one of them is a one-week-old human, birthed by my luminous wife. The other is an original, new musical I’ve been shepherding as the co-lead producer for the past decade that finally opened on Broadway this spring: Suffs by Shaina Taub at the Music Box Theatre.

As I reflect on these two seemingly different birthing experiences, I’ve come to recognize how connected they really are. At the end of the day, a creative producer is a kind of doula - vigilantly guiding, gently challenging, and fervently advocating for the artists and their vision through the process of gestating a new musical. Like these early day of motherhood, it’s a combination of trusting the process while learning and adjusting as needed.

The role of a producer is dynamic and nebulous – there’s no roadmap, it’s riddled with contradictions, and the priorities evolve in real time. Ask any producer what it is they do and you’re likely to get a different answer. One of my favorite quotes about producing comes from Oscar Hammerstein II: “The definition of a producer: An idealist, a realist, a practical dreamer, a sophisticated gambler and a stage-struck child.” As a co-founder of the educational initiative, The Business of Broadway (alongside Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields, and Sammy Lopez) we define a lead producer as being “the CEO of a startup” with the startup being the show, of course. And since the theatre business is one of high risk and no guarantees, the essential ingredient in producing a show must be unbridled passion. The essay continues, click here to continue reading.

Regional

Seattle Rep Layoffs To Impact Artistic Staff, Education Programs, and New Works Development

Seattle Rep has announced significant layoffs affecting its artistic staff, education programs, and new works development. The decision, driven by financial constraints, will see a reduction in the number of productions and educational initiatives. The theater aims to restructure and prioritize resources to maintain its core programming. This restructuring is part of broader efforts to stabilize the organization and ensure its future viability.

Pittsburg Theatre Company Loses Props, Costumes, Equipment in Warehouse Fire

A devastating warehouse fire has caused Pittsburg Theatre Company to lose valuable props, costumes, and equipment. The fire, which broke out overnight, destroyed years of collected materials essential for the theater's productions. The company is assessing the full extent of the damage and seeking support from the community to rebuild its inventory. Plans for upcoming shows may be impacted as they recover from this significant loss.

Sacramento Business Journal: Community Theaters Face Ongoing Challenges Amid Economic Pressures

Community theaters are grappling with significant challenges due to economic pressures, reports the Sacramento Business Journal. Rising costs and declining revenues are forcing many to cut back on productions and staff. Theaters are exploring creative solutions, such as increased fundraising efforts and community partnerships, to stay afloat. Despite these hurdles, many remain committed to providing accessible cultural experiences for their audiences.

InsideNova: Keith Gordon Named President and CEO of Workhouse Arts Foundation in Lorton

Keith Gordon has been appointed as the new president and CEO of Workhouse Arts Foundation in Lorton, Virginia. Gordon, who brings extensive experience in arts management, aims to enhance the foundation's programming and community engagement. He will oversee the organization's operations and strategic initiatives, focusing on expanding its reach and impact. This leadership change is expected to bring fresh perspectives and drive growth for the foundation.

International

The Stage: West End Ticketing Survey 2024: Top Price Tickets Rise by 9.3% Year-On-Year

A recent survey by The Stage reveals that top price tickets for West End shows have increased by 9.3% year-on-year. The survey highlights concerns over the affordability of theater for many patrons. Despite the rise in ticket prices, demand for premium seating remains strong. The report calls attention to the need for balancing revenue generation with accessibility for a diverse audience.

The Guardian: Christopher Marney Relaunches London City Ballet Company

Christopher Marney is spearheading the relaunch of the London City Ballet Company. Known for his work with Matthew Bourne's New Adventures, Marney aims to revive the company with a fresh vision and dynamic repertoire. The relaunch includes plans for new productions and collaborations with emerging choreographers. This initiative marks an exciting new chapter for the London City Ballet, aiming to attract a wide range of audiences.

Missed our last few newsletters?

June 10, 2024 - Public Theater Crew Joins IATSE & NYC Congestion Pricing Postponed

Starting tonight with a special preview episode, "The Broadway Cast" with Ben Cameron is coming to BroadwayWorld. Also, we report on SPACE on Ryder Farm's closure after 13 years and the indefinite postponement of NYC's congestion pricing plan. Key stories include the Cultural Solidarity Fund's COVID relief efforts, Public Theater crew members joining IATSE, and leadership changes at several regional theaters. Internationally, we cover the Paris Opera Ballet's new junior company and safety reforms at Sweden's Royal Opera House. Enjoy these stories and more as we explore the evolving landscape of the arts.

June 3, 2024 - Ticketmaster Security Breach

This week we celebrate Baltimore's CJay Philip for her upcoming Tony Award in theater education and LaChanze's launch of a new multimedia production company. On a concerning note, Ticketmaster has experienced a major security breach. In regional news, the American Theatre Wing is reviving its grants program, and Milwaukee Rep announces a substantial renovation project. Meanwhile, Temple University steps in to support displaced students from the University of the Arts. Finally, we examine the pressing need for unity in the arts community amidst ongoing discord and funding debates.

May 28, 2024 - Pay What You Can Ticketing, Broadway Season Grosses

We hope you had a restful holiday weekend! As we hit the final stretch ahead of the Tony Awards, this week we’re including the first in a series of guest essays from the producers of the Best Production nominees, with this installment from Tommy producers Stephen Gabriel and Ira Pittelman. In addition, we’ve got the highlights from the Spring Road Conference awards, a look at the efficacy of pay-what-you-can ticketing, and a look at Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget cuts for the arts in California.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.

Comments





