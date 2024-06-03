Industry Pro Newsletter: Ticketmaster Security Breach

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This week we celebrate Baltimore's CJay Philip for her upcoming Tony Award in theater education and LaChanze's launch of a new multimedia production company. On a concerning note, Ticketmaster has experienced a major security breach. In regional news, the American Theatre Wing is reviving its grants program, and Milwaukee Rep announces a substantial renovation project. Meanwhile, Temple University steps in to support displaced students from the University of the Arts. Finally, we examine the pressing need for unity in the arts community amidst ongoing discord and funding debates.

Employment Opportunity

Director of Learning & Community Engagement - Manhattan Theatre Club

The Director of Learning and Community Engagement will be an innovative thought leader, strong collaborator, and skillful public advocate, with a fervent commitment to community engagement and relationship development. In addition to planning for the future of MTC’s Learning and Community Engagement Program, they will guide a multi-faceted operation of dynamic, innovative programs, serving more than 3,000 individuals annually.

Industry Trends

Baltimore's CJay Philip to Receive Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award

Baltimore's CJay Philip has been named the recipient of the 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Tony Award, recognized for her exceptional contributions to theater education. Philip, the founder and artistic director of Dance & Bmore, has significantly impacted her community by integrating theater and dance into educational programs. This prestigious award highlights her dedication to fostering creativity and expression among students. The Tony Awards will honor her achievements during the ceremony on June 16, 2024.

Ticketmaster Was Hacked by 'Criminal Threat Actor,' Says Live Nation

Live Nation has revealed that Ticketmaster was hacked by a 'criminal threat actor,' compromising the personal information of customers. The breach, which occurred in April 2024, affected names, email addresses, and payment details of an unspecified number of users. Live Nation has assured that the issue has been addressed and additional security measures are being implemented to prevent future incidents. Impacted customers are being notified and advised to monitor their accounts for any suspicious activity.

Broadway/New York

Special Guest Essay: Producer David Binder Explains How ILLINOISE Has Made for a Remarkable Journey

As the 77th Annual Tony Awards quickly approach, BroadwayWorld has invited the producers of the Best Production nominees to reflect on their experiences in bringing their shows to Broadway in this stellar season. ​​Today, we hear from producer David Binder, who contributed the below essay about his four-time Tony-nominated Best Musical, Illinoise.

At the end of the evening, after road trips to Chicago, romance in New York, and flights through the heavens with Superman -- after all that, the lights dim and the focus shifts to a beam of light directly onto our protagonist, Henry. He stands downstage, alone and quiet. He has just finished sharing his story and we, the audience, are holding our breath. In one last moment, Henry reaches out towards us and 1,300 people collectively gasp. The lights go out.

It’s a moment I’ve witnessed a dozen times and yet, it remains stunning.

What follows, the roar of appreciation, of love, of generosity from the audience – young and old and of all races - is a chance for the audience to return something to an incredible cohort of artists - dancers, singers and musicians – who have just shared a story. Their blazing sound of appreciation, that cathartic release, makes a sound that lifts us all up even further.

LaChanze-Launches-New-Multimedia-Production-Company-LaChanze-Productions-20240529">LaChanze Launches New Multimedia Production Company, LaChanze Productions

Tony Award-winning actress LaChanze has announced the launch of her new multimedia production company, LaChanze Productions. The company aims to produce diverse and inclusive content across various platforms, including theater, film, and television. LaChanze, known for her roles in "The Color Purple" and "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical," is dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry. The inaugural projects from LaChanze Productions are expected to be announced later this year.

"OH MARY," "DEAD OUTLAW," & More Win 2024 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards

The 2024 Off-Broadway Alliance Awards have honored several productions, including "OH MARY," "DEAD OUTLAW," and more. The awards recognize outstanding achievement in Off-Broadway theater, celebrating both productions and individual performances. Winners were selected across various categories, showcasing the vibrant and diverse landscape of Off-Broadway theater. The Off-Broadway Alliance is committed to supporting and promoting the arts in New York City.

Regional

The American Theatre Wing to Relaunch National Theatre Company Grants Program

The American Theatre Wing is set to relaunch its National Theatre Company Grants Program, providing financial support to theater companies across the United States. The program aims to foster growth and sustainability in the theater community, offering grants to companies demonstrating artistic excellence and community impact. This initiative underscores the Wing's commitment to nurturing theater at the grassroots level. Applications for the grants will open in June, with recipients announced in the fall.

Milwaukee Rep Will Undergo $78 Million Renovation

Milwaukee Repertory Theater has announced a $78 million renovation project to transform its downtown campus. The extensive renovation will include updates to performance spaces, improved accessibility, and enhanced audience amenities. The project aims to create a state-of-the-art facility that supports the theater's mission and provides a vibrant cultural hub for the community. Construction is expected to begin in 2025, with completion projected for 2027.

American Theatre: Katie Bradley Named Theater Mu Interim Artistic Director

Katie Bradley has been appointed as the interim artistic director of Theater Mu, the leading Asian American theater company in the Midwest. Bradley, a seasoned actor and director, has been with Theater Mu for several years and brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She will guide the company's artistic vision and programming during this transitional period. Theater Mu is known for producing innovative works that explore Asian American experiences.

Temple University Welcomes University of the Arts Students Following School's Closure

Temple University is set to welcome students from the University of the Arts, following the closure of the latter institution. Affected students will be able to continue their education at Temple without interruption. The transition plan includes credit transfers and assistance with acclimating to the new campus environment. Temple University is committed to supporting these students during this challenging period and ensuring their academic progress remains on track.

MSN News: After Tumultuous Year, What Does Metro Nashville Arts Funding Look Like in 2025? Steady, With Conditions

Metro Nashville's arts funding for 2025 will remain steady despite a challenging year, with specific conditions attached to the allocation. The funding decision comes after extensive discussions and reflects a commitment to supporting the arts community while ensuring accountability and effective use of resources. The conditions include increased transparency and reporting requirements for grant recipients. This approach aims to balance fiscal responsibility with the continued growth of Nashville's vibrant arts scene.

International

The Guardian: Discord in the Arts World: A Distraction from the Real Crisis

The Guardian discusses the growing discord in the arts world, labeling it a distraction from the more significant issues at hand. The article highlights how internal conflicts and public spats divert attention from the critical funding and sustainability challenges facing the arts sector. It emphasizes the need for unity and collective action to address these underlying problems effectively. The Guardian calls for a renewed focus on the structural issues threatening the future of arts and culture.

