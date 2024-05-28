Industry Pro Newsletter: Pay What You Can Ticketing, Broadway Season Grosses

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









We hope you had a restful holiday weekend! As we hit the final stretch ahead of the Tony Awards, this week we’re including the first in a series of guest essays from the producers of the Best Production nominees, with this installment from Tommy producers Stephen Gabriel and Ira Pittelman. In addition, we’ve got the highlights from the Spring Road Conference awards, a look at the efficacy of pay-what-you-can ticketing, and a look at Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget cuts for the arts in California.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Executive Director - Great Lakes Theater

Great Lakes Theater (GLT) is seeking candidates for the role of Executive Director. This appointment serves as the administrative leader of Cleveland’s preeminent classical theater and is also a key player in the unique collaborative producing model that has developed between GLT, Idaho Shakespeare Festival and Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival.

Industry Trends

ArtsHub: Do Pay-What-You-Can Schemes Boost Ticket Sales?

ArtsHub examines the impact of Pay-What-You-Can (PWYC) ticketing schemes on audience attendance and revenue. Various theaters implementing PWYC have observed increased accessibility and diversity in their audiences. Data from multiple case studies suggest that PWYC can boost overall ticket sales and engagement, even if individual contributions vary widely. The scheme is particularly beneficial in attracting new patrons who might not otherwise afford standard ticket prices.

The Broadway League Presents 2024 League Awards Honoring Touring Broadway

The Broadway League has announced the recipients of the 2024 League Awards, celebrating excellence in touring Broadway productions. The ceremony highlights the importance of touring productions in bringing Broadway experiences to a wider audience.

Broadway/New York

Special Guest Essay: Why Two Producers and Friends Embarked On The Amazing Journey of TOMMY THE MUSICAL

As the 77th Annual Tony Awards quickly approach, BroadwayWorld has invited the producers of the Best Production nominees to reflect on their experiences in bringing their shows to Broadway in this stellar season. We hear from producers Stephen Gabriel and Ira Pittelman, who contributed the below essay about their Tony-nominated Best Revival of a Musical, The Who's TOMMY.

So much of human experience is recorded through our senses. These memories inform so much of who we are, and what we become in life. Sights, sounds, smells, touch, e.g. “I remember what I was wearing when I heard that song”, “That smell reminds me of a trip to the mountains as a child”, “That light on the water reminds me of my first heart break”. These are, many times, immediate and viscerally felt experiences. TOMMY is a show about what happens when these crucial senses become interrupted, and the joy of reconnecting them and rediscovering one’s humanity. For the audience, TOMMY works not only on the level of the story being told on stage, but also on a personal, immediate level of reliving - or discovering - one of the great, culturally iconic albums that shaped the last 50 years of popular music. Read the full essay here.

Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit Will Host the 2024 Drama Desk Awards

Broadway stars Sutton Foster and Aaron Tveit are set to host the 2024 Drama Desk Awards. The event will take place on June 10, celebrating achievements in Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway productions. Foster and Tveit bring their extensive theater experience and charismatic presence to the ceremony. The awards recognize outstanding performances, direction, design, and writing in New York theater.

Photos: Go Inside the Newly Renovated Palace Theatre

After an extensive renovation, the Palace is ready to reopen to the public. Not only has the interior been completely renovated, the theatre was also raised 30 feet into the air.

The Broadway League Releases 2023-24 Season Statistics: $1.54 Billion in Grosses

The Broadway League has released the statistics for the 2023-24 season, reporting a total gross of $1.54 billion. The data highlights significant attendance figures and box office revenue across Broadway productions. The season saw a diverse range of shows contributing to the overall success, with several new hits and long-running favorites. The report underscores the resilience and popularity of Broadway as a key entertainment sector.

Regional

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia Receives 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Wilma Theater in Philadelphia has been honored with the 2024 Regional Theatre Tony Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes the theater's outstanding contributions to the performing arts and its commitment to innovative and diverse programming. The Wilma Theater has been a cultural cornerstone in Philadelphia, known for its bold productions and support for new works. The award celebrates the theater's impact and excellence in regional theater.

MSN: 'Devastating and Disappointing': Newsom’s Proposed Budget Cuts to the Arts Would Place California 45th Nationwide

California Governor Gavin Newsom's proposed budget includes significant cuts to arts funding, which would position the state 45th in the nation for arts investment. The proposed reductions have sparked widespread concern among arts organizations and advocates. Critics argue that the cuts could harm the cultural landscape and economic benefits derived from the arts. The budget proposal faces opposition as stakeholders rally to preserve arts funding in California.

American Theatre: John Martin to Retire from Florida Rep

John Martin, managing director of Florida Repertory Theatre, has announced his retirement. Martin has been with the company for 23 years,, significantly contributing to the theater's growth and success. Under his leadership, Florida Rep has expanded its programming and community outreach.

American Theatre: Greenbrier Valley Theatre Names Paul Stancato Producing Artistic Director

Greenbrier Valley Theatre has appointed Paul Stancato as its new Producing Artistic Director. Stancato brings extensive experience in directing and producing to the role, with a vision to enhance the theater's artistic offerings. He aims to build on the theater's legacy and expand its reach within the community.

International

The Independent: Camden Theatre Under Fire for Job Ad Referencing 'Underclass, Criminal Class'

Camden Theatre faces backlash over a job advertisement that used the terms "underclass" and "criminal class" to describe potential candidates. The controversial language has been criticized for being insensitive and discriminatory. The theater has issued an apology and removed the ad, acknowledging the mistake. The incident has sparked conversations about inclusivity and representation in the arts sector.

The Guardian: Young Vic Theatre Announces Nadia Fall as New Artistic Director

The Young Vic Theatre has announced Nadia Fall as its new Artistic Director, succeeding Kwame Kwei-Armah. Fall, known for her innovative and socially conscious productions, will lead the theater starting in 2025. Her appointment marks a significant transition for the Young Vic, with Fall bringing fresh perspectives and a commitment to diverse storytelling. The theater community anticipates exciting new directions under her leadership.

Missed our last few newsletters?

May 20, 2024 - Dance Companies Partner with Developers, Disneyland Performers Join AEA

In California, a victory for AEA in their recent union election at Disneyland means the character and parade performers at the resort will be joining the actors union, while in Minnesota, the Guthrie faces further financial challenges after a reported $3.8 million shortfall during the 2023 fiscal year.

May 13, 2024 - Blocker to Audible, Ezra Ezzard New Managing Director at Crossroads Theatre

In California, the continued momentum of the labor movement from last year continues on as dates are now set for the union election at Disneyland Resort in California. Job shuffles continue in key leadership positions, and Mark Morris Dance Group shows that dancers are athletes as part of a new show on ESPN+.

May 6, 2024 - Awards Season in Full Swing, Inflation Challenges Australian Arts Groups

As awards season gets fully underway with the Tony Award Nominations announced last week, and the Lortel Awards last night, the industry gets ready to celebrate the incredible work on the New York stage this past season - a season crowded with celebrities, big revivals, and exciting new shows. Around the globe, companies are grappling with rising costs of production and lower government funding.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.

Comments





