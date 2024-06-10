Industry Pro Newsletter: Public Theater Crew Joins IATSE & NYC Congestion Pricing Postponed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Starting tonight with a special preview episode, "The Broadway Cast" with Ben Cameron is coming to BroadwayWorld. Also, we report on SPACE on Ryder Farm's closure after 13 years and the indefinite postponement of NYC's congestion pricing plan. Key stories include the Cultural Solidarity Fund's COVID relief efforts, Public Theater crew members joining IATSE, and leadership changes at several regional theaters. Internationally, we cover the Paris Opera Ballet's new junior company and safety reforms at Sweden's Royal Opera House. Enjoy these stories and more as we explore the evolving landscape of the arts.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Employment Opportunity

Master Electrician - Asolo Repertory Theatre

Asolo Rep (LORT B) Florida’s premier professional theatre and one of the most important cultural forces in the Southeastern U.S is seeking to fill its Resident Master Electrician Position This is a full-time year-round staff position which requires candidate to be a resident of the community. Department Head responsible for all aspects of Asolo Repertory Theatre lighting operations.

Industry Trends

The Broadway Cast, Hosted by Ben Cameron, Is Coming to BroadwayWorld

BroadwayWorld is excited to announce the addition of "The Broadway Cast," hosted by Ben Cameron, to its platform. The popular show features in-depth interviews with Broadway stars, offering insights into their careers and personal lives. The show will provide fans with exclusive content and behind-the-scenes stories from the world of Broadway. New episodes will be available weekly, enhancing BroadwayWorld's extensive coverage of theater news and entertainment.

American Theatre: They Will Survive: Theatres That Are Beating the Odds

American Theatre highlights several theaters that have overcome significant challenges to remain operational. These theaters have implemented innovative strategies, such as diversifying revenue streams and strengthening community ties, to navigate financial and operational hurdles. The featured theaters serve as examples of resilience and adaptability within the performing arts sector.

SPACE on Ryder Farm Announces Closure After 13 Years of Supporting Artists

SPACE on Ryder Farm has announced its closure after 13 years of supporting artists through residencies and retreats. The nonprofit organization, based in Brewster, New York, provided a creative haven for artists across disciplines. Financial difficulties and operational challenges were cited as reasons for the closure. The organization expressed gratitude to the community and supporters who contributed to its mission over the years.

Broadway/New York

Congestion Pricing in New York City Postponed Indefinitely

New York City's congestion pricing plan has been postponed indefinitely. The initiative aimed to reduce traffic in Manhattan by charging vehicles entering certain areas. The delay is due to unresolved logistical and political issues. This postponement affects anticipated funding for public transportation improvements and other infrastructure projects in the city.

American Theatre: How Cultural Solidarity Fund Got $1 Million COVID Relief to NYC Arts Workers

The Cultural Solidarity Fund successfully distributed $1 million in COVID relief to New York City arts workers. The fund, established by a coalition of arts organizations, provided emergency grants to individuals severely impacted by the pandemic. The initiative emphasized equity and prioritized assistance for BIPOC and underserved communities. This effort highlights the collaborative spirit and determination of the arts sector to support its workforce during crises.

Public Theater Crew Members Vote To Join IATSE Union

Crew members at the Public Theater have voted to join the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) union. This decision follows a campaign for better working conditions and benefits. The newly unionized workers will negotiate a collective bargaining agreement to address their concerns. The Public Theater's management has expressed willingness to collaborate with IATSE to ensure fair treatment and support for their crew members.

Regional

Seattle Times: ACT Contemporary Theatre and Seattle Shakespeare Company May Soon Merge

ACT Contemporary Theatre and Seattle Shakespeare Company are in discussions to merge. The potential merger aims to combine resources and enhance artistic offerings for Seattle's theater community. Both organizations are exploring ways to maintain their unique identities while benefiting from shared administrative and operational efficiencies. This move is seen as a strategic response to financial and audience engagement challenges.

American Theatre: Derek Charles Livingston Named STAGES' Artistic Director

Derek Charles Livingston has been appointed as the new artistic director of STAGES Theatre. Livingston, known for his work in promoting diversity and inclusion in theater, will lead the company's artistic vision and programming. He aims to expand STAGES' repertoire and community engagement efforts. Livingston's appointment marks a significant step for the company as it seeks to innovate and grow.

David Schmitz Joins People's Light as Interim Managing Director

David Schmitz has been named the interim managing director of People's Light. Schmitz brings extensive experience in theater management, previously serving as executive director at Steppenwolf Theatre Company. He will oversee operations and strategic planning during this transitional period. People's Light looks forward to benefiting from Schmitz's leadership and expertise.

Cambridge Day: A National Theater Crisis Has Lingered Since COVID While Cambridge Builds Commitment to the Stage

Cambridge Day reports on the ongoing national theater crisis exacerbated by COVID-19, contrasting it with Cambridge's efforts to support local theater. While many theaters nationwide struggle with financial instability, Cambridge has invested in initiatives to strengthen its cultural infrastructure. The city aims to foster a thriving theater scene through funding, community programs, and venue improvements.

American Theatre: Taproot Theatre Campaigns to Save Its Season and Its Future

Taproot Theatre is campaigning to save its current season and secure its future. Facing financial difficulties, the Seattle-based company is seeking community support to continue its operations. The campaign includes fundraising efforts and outreach to patrons and donors. Taproot Theatre is dedicated to overcoming these challenges and maintaining its commitment to producing high-quality theater.

International

Pointe Magazine: Paris Opera Ballet Creates Junior Company

The Paris Opera Ballet has announced the creation of a junior company. This new initiative aims to provide young dancers with professional experience and development opportunities. The junior company will serve as a stepping stone for emerging talent to join the main company. The program reflects the Paris Opera Ballet's commitment to nurturing the next generation of ballet artists.

The Conversation: The Arts Are Being Sidelined in the Cost of Living Crisis – It's Time We Stopped Framing Them as a Luxury

The Conversation discusses how the arts are being sidelined amid the current cost of living crisis. The article argues that the arts should not be viewed as a luxury but as an essential part of society. It calls for greater recognition of the value of the arts and increased support to ensure their sustainability. The piece highlights the need for policy changes and public advocacy to prioritize arts funding.

HowlRound: The German Theatre System Has a Problem with Power and Discrimination

HowlRound examines issues of power and discrimination within the German theatre system. The article explores systemic inequalities and the impact on artists and staff. It calls for reforms to address these challenges and create a more inclusive and equitable environment. The discussion includes perspectives from various stakeholders within the German theater community.

AP News: Sweden's Royal Opera House Fined After Fatal Fall

Sweden's Royal Opera House has been fined following a fatal fall that resulted in the death of a stage technician. The incident occurred during a rehearsal, leading to an investigation that found safety protocol violations. The Royal Opera House is required to pay a significant fine and implement stricter safety measures to prevent future accidents. This tragic event has highlighted the importance of rigorous safety standards in performing arts venues.

Missed our last few newsletters?

June 3, 2024 - Ticketmaster Security Breach

This week we celebrate Baltimore's CJay Philip for her upcoming Tony Award in theater education and LaChanze's launch of a new multimedia production company. On a concerning note, Ticketmaster has experienced a major security breach. In regional news, the American Theatre Wing is reviving its grants program, and Milwaukee Rep announces a substantial renovation project. Meanwhile, Temple University steps in to support displaced students from the University of the Arts. Finally, we examine the pressing need for unity in the arts community amidst ongoing discord and funding debates.

May 28, 2024 - Pay What You Can Ticketing, Broadway Season Grosses

We hope you had a restful holiday weekend! As we hit the final stretch ahead of the Tony Awards, this week we’re including the first in a series of guest essays from the producers of the Best Production nominees, with this installment from Tommy producers Stephen Gabriel and Ira Pittelman. In addition, we’ve got the highlights from the Spring Road Conference awards, a look at the efficacy of pay-what-you-can ticketing, and a look at Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget cuts for the arts in California.

May 20, 2024 - Dance Companies Partner with Developers, Disneyland Performers Join AEA

In California, a victory for AEA in their recent union election at Disneyland means the character and parade performers at the resort will be joining the actors union, while in Minnesota, the Guthrie faces further financial challenges after a reported $3.8 million shortfall during the 2023 fiscal year.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.

Comments





