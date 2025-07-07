IndieSpace Accepting Applications For The Little Venue That Could Grant Program

IndieSpace will award $10,000 grants per year for two years to 10 NYC-based performance venues with annual budgets under $500,000.
IndieSpace is currently accepting applications for their The Little Venue That Could Grant Program. IndieSpace will award $10,000 grants per year for two years to 10 NYC-based performance venues with annual budgets under $500,000.
The application opens on Monday, July 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. and closes on Tuesday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m. Applications are now open at www.indiespace.org.
IndieSpace will be using a weighted lottery system to determine grantees. Priority in weights will be given to venues who are located in the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island; venues whose NEA funding was withdrawn or terminated; venues who were established by, for and are serving historically excluded artists; and who demonstrate values driven work through community impact, board and staff diversity and accessibility.
Have questions? IndieSpace will be hosting a series of Open Houses for you to learn more about the process and to ask questions. Virtually on Wednesday, August 6 from 10-11am and Monday, August 25 from 6-7pm and in-person on Thursday, July 24 from 1-3:30pm at Signature Theatre. For further details and to sign up visit www.indiespace.org
Videos