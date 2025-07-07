IndieSpace Accepting Applications For The Little Venue That Could Grant Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



IndieSpace is currently accepting applications for their The Little Venue That Could Grant Program. IndieSpace will award $10,000 grants per year for two years to 10 NYC-based performance venues with annual budgets under $500,000.

Selected grantees will receive:

Unrestricted grants of $10,000 per year, for two years, which can be used to pay staff, rent, utilities, debt, or whatever their venue deems appropriate to help keep their doors open and thrive.

Professional Development services, valued at $5,000, which must be used for professional services within the two years of the grant period. Recipients will receive a menu of offerings from which to choose after they are awarded the grant. These offerings may include services like strategic planning, marketing and PR support, or budget and financial analysis in order to further leverage this unrestricted grant.

Automatic inclusion in IndieSpace's FREE Advisory and Consulting program, providing access to experts and information throughout the lifetime of your space operation.

Eligibility:

The entity is an indie theater, dance, or multidisciplinary venue with a performance space.

The venue has at least one space with less than 99 seats.

The venue has been in operation for at least two years.

The organization's expense budget is $500k or LESS in your last completed fiscal year. i.e. July 2023-June 2024 or Jan 2024-Dec 2024 and is projected to be $500k or less in the current fiscal year.

The venue is open and is in active use.

The venue is rented or owned with a signed lease, license agreement, or deed.

The venue is located within the 5 boroughs of New York City.

The venue is a 501c3, fiscally sponsored by a 501c3, an S Corp, B Corp, LLC, or LLP.

The venue IS NOT a current direct annual Howard Gilman Foundation grantee.

The venue IS NOT a previous recipient of The Little Venue That Could Grant Program. Venues that have received funding from IndieSpace through any of our other funding programs are still eligible to apply.

The application opens on Monday, July 7, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. and closes on Tuesday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m. Applications are now open at www.indiespace.org.

IndieSpace will be using a weighted lottery system to determine grantees. Priority in weights will be given to venues who are located in the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island; venues whose NEA funding was withdrawn or terminated; venues who were established by, for and are serving historically excluded artists; and who demonstrate values driven work through community impact, board and staff diversity and accessibility.

Have questions? IndieSpace will be hosting a series of Open Houses for you to learn more about the process and to ask questions. Virtually on Wednesday, August 6 from 10-11am and Monday, August 25 from 6-7pm and in-person on Thursday, July 24 from 1-3:30pm at Signature Theatre. For further details and to sign up visit www.indiespace.org





