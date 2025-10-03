Idina Menzel, LaChanze, and More Join Inaugural BGA Advisory Council

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What began as a grassroots volunteer effort within the Broadway community has grown into a national movement redefining what sustainability looks like in live theatre. Theatre makers working with the Broadway Green Alliance have quietly transformed the industry, powered largely by passion and volunteerism - until now.

Founded in 2008 as an ad hoc committee of The Broadway League, the BGA partnered from the beginning with the Natural Resources Defense Council as its environmental advisor. In 2010, it became a fiscally sponsored program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, embedding its mission within the theatre industry’s long-standing commitment to social impact.

Since then, BGA members have cut more than 10,000 tons of carbon through Broadway’s energy-efficient marquees, diverted over 87,000 pounds of e-waste and textiles from landfills, offset more than 50,000 tons of carbon through the Touring Green program, and kept over 10,000 binders in circulation through its reuse library. More than 1,600 volunteer Green Captains have led sustainability efforts nationwide, with the College Green Captain program reaching 310 campuses. Public events like the BGA's Broadway Celebrates Earth Day Concert have inspired over 100,000 attendees, and membership has more than doubled in the past five years, underscoring the growing demand for climate leadership in the arts.

“When we first convened an industry Town Hall in June of 2008 at the Gershwin Theatre,” said David Stone, Producer of Wicked, Purpose and many others, and BGA Advisory Council Member, “we had no idea of what the next steps were. And, we certainly never dreamed that the theater community would embrace so fully the task of making Broadway more, well, Green. The work of the BGA is so important and timely, and to now have a Board of Directors and an Advisory Board will only allow the organization to grow and become even more impactful.”

These achievements were realized on a modest budget with grassroots determination — proof of what community and commitment can accomplish. Now, with expectations rising from audiences, artists, and policymakers alike, the BGA is taking the next step: launching a formal Advisory Council and Board of Directors, and welcoming new financial supporters to ensure this momentum continues to grow.

“Beginning in 2008, the BGA brought together unconnected work on sustainable theatre by artists and community members into a powerful movement,” said Charles Deull, EVP, Clark Transfer and BGA Board Co-Chair. “While the results to date are substantial, this is only the beginning. With our new Advisory Council and Board, we are building a structure to multiply our impact on creating a healthier, more just, and more sustainable theatre community.”

Advisory Council & Board of Directors

The newly created Advisory Council brings together some of Broadway’s most accomplished artists and producers alongside national climate leaders. Together with the newly created Board of Directors, this leadership group will enable the BGA to expand its scope and impact. Full Advisory Council and Board of Directors list is below.

“I am deeply honored to join the BGA as Co-Chair of the Board at such a pivotal moment,” said Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Vice President for Cultural Affairs at ASU & Executive Director of ASU Gammage, and Co-Chair of the Broadway Green Alliance Board of Directors. “The BGA shows what’s possible when artists, producers, and communities unite to raise the bar for sustainability in theatre, and now our collective leadership can build the infrastructure and impact to match that vision. I’m especially committed to ensuring that Broadway on the Road and touring productions continue to carry this message nationwide and amplify creative and equitable environmental progress across every corner of our industry and country. And as a VP at Arizona State University I am especially proud of our College and University student Green Captains leading the way for today and tomorrow."

The BGA is also supported by a growing coalition of organizations across the theatre industry, including The Araca Group, Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Broadway League, Clark Transfer, Disney, Hamilton, The John Gore Organization, The Nederlander Organization, Situation Group, The Shubert Organization, Wicked and many more.

Broadway has always been a platform for big ideas and bold stories. Now, with the BGA’s expanded leadership, the industry is embracing a new role — not as a perfect model, but as proof of what’s possible when passion becomes action, and action becomes a movement.

BGA Advisory Council



LaChanze, Tony Award-winning performer and producer

Nicole Ansari-Cox, Performer

Dani Barlow, Programming Director, Producer Hub

Julie Boardman, Executive Producer and Co-Founder, Museum of Broadway

Leon Addison Brown, Performer

Kerry Butler, Tony Award-nominated performer

Kristin Caskey, Chair of the Board, The Broadway League; Executive VP, Ambassador Theatre Group

Brian Cox, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor

Charles Flateman, Executive Vice President, The Shubert Organization

Andrew Flatt, Managing Director, Disney Theatrical Group

Catherine Coleman Flowers, Activist, Author, and Founder, Center for Rural Enterprise and Environmental Justice; MacArthur Fellow

Sue Frost, Tony Award-Winning producer, Junkyard Dog Productions

Jenn Gambatese, Performer

Montego Glover, Tony Award-nominated performer

Miranda Gohh, Producer; Founder, Theatre Producers of Color

Sarah G. Harris, Broadway stage manager

Abbey Rayburn Hirons, Broadway wardrobe supervisor

Terry Kinney, Founding member, Steppenwolf Theatre Company

Tom Kirdahy, Tony Award-winning producer

Senator Liz Krueger, Representing District 28, East Side of Manhattan; Chair of the New York State Senate Finance Committee

Kenny Leon, Tony Award-winning director

Juliette Maners, 2025 BGA College Green Captain Award recipient from Rider University

Dr. Michael Mann, Director of the Center for Science, Sustainability & the Media, The University of Pennsylvania

Idina Menzel, Emmy and Tony Award-winning performer

Luis Salgado, Choreographer; Founder of R.Evolución Latina

Stasia Savage, Chair, IATSE Green Committee

Marc Shaiman, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award-winning composer and lyricist

David Stone, Tony Award-winning producer

Shaina Taub, Tony Award-winning songwriter and performer

Alexandria Villaseñor, Co-founder, U.S. Youth Climate Strike; Founder, Earth Uprising

TJ Witham, Vice President, Communications, Times Square Alliance

BGA Board of Directors



Charlie Deull, Co-Chair; Executive Vice President, Clark Transfer

Colleen Jennings-Roggensack, Co-Chair; Vice President for Cultural Affairs, ASU; Executive Director, ASU Gammage

David Alpert, Director and educator

Damian Bazadona, Founder and President, Situation Group

Mara Davi, Broadway performer

Tim Guinee, TV & film performer; President, Climate Action Now; New York Legislative-Action Director, The Climate Reality Project

Jim Joseph, Director of Operations, Second Stage Theatre

Anika Larsen, Tony Award-Nominated performer

Lauren Reid, President, John Gore Organization; recent past Chair, The Broadway League

Susan Sampliner, Company manager

Christina Selby, Vice President - Production and Touring, Nederlander Organization





