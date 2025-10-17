ILP Theatrical Acquires Literary Works of A CHRISTMAS STORY Writer Jean Shepherd

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Theatrical division of International Literary Properties has acquired the literary works of Jean Shepherd from Dalfie Entertainment Inc.

Best known as the writer and narrator of the holiday film classic A Christmas Story, Jean Shepherd (1921-1999) was a celebrated American author, humorist, radio, TV, and film personality, originally from Hammond, Indiana.

For almost three decades, Shepherd served as a radio personality, first in Cincinnati from 1950 to 1954, and then on WOR in New York from 1956 to 1977. His other radio enterprise was live broadcasts on Saturday nights from The Limelight, a nightclub in Greenwich Village. Shepherd began his entertainment career in Chicago as a performer at The Goodman Theatre. He did nightclub acts on Rush Street, appeared on Broadway in Leonard Sillman's revue, New Faces (1962) and in Voice of the Turtle, and played a dance instructor in the film The Light Fantastic (1963). He was also a sportscaster and did baseball broadcasts for the Toledo Mudhens and Armed Forces Radio.

In the seventies, Shepherd appeared on television in a series of humorous narratives for PBS called "Jean Shepherd's America," later continued on the PBS New Jersey Network as "Shepherd's Pie." This led to a series of teleplays for PBS/WGBH's American Playhouse: "The Phantom of the Open Hearth," "The Great American Fourth of July and Other Disasters," "Ollie Hopnoodle's Haven of Bliss" and "The Star-Crossed Romance of Josephine Cosnowski."

After becoming a holiday film staple, A Christmas Story was expanded into stage adaptations, including the Tony Award-nominated A Christmas Story: The Musical, featuring a score by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

Shepherd’s books include The America of George Ade; In God We Trust, All Others Pay Cash; Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories and Other Disasters; The Ferrari in the Bedroom; and A Fistful of Fig Newtons.

Jean Shepherd’s literary estate has been represented by Dalfie Entertainment Inc, which has guarded and guided Shepherd’s legacy and will continue to be involved as a consultant to ILP. The transaction was led on behalf of the estate by advisor Isaac Palmer, Managing Partner of Qualia Legacy Advisors, and attorneys Stuart Goldfarb and Austen A. Parker at CDAS.

Michael Barra, CEO of ILP Theatrical, said, “Jean Shepherd was a master storyteller. His body of work, including A Christmas Story and beyond, has become emblematic of American humor writing and we are thrilled to working closely with Irwin Zwilling on this collection of classic works and their various adaptations for film, stage, and more.”

“I look forward to working with Michael and his team on this next phase of Shepherd’s legacy,” added Irwin Zwilling, President of Dalfie Entertainment Inc. “I know the team at ILP will continue to honor and protect this extraordinary body of work that’s brought joy to so many audiences throughout the years.”

International Literary Properties is a global company that invests in, acquires, manages, and enhances literary and theatrical estates. Its theatrical division is led by CEO Michael Barra and Chairman Thomas B. McGrath. With a team based across New York, London, Los Angeles and Austin, ILP works closely with book authors, playwrights, lyricists and composers, along with their representatives, heirs and estate managers to protect legacies and bring classic works to new international audiences. Since its founding in 2019, ILP has built a diverse portfolio of iconic creators, partners with leading creatives and media producers to develop new opportunities and adaptations across publishing, television, film, theatre, and consumer products.





