Hugh Coles, Arielle Jacobs & Jelani Remy to Star In TRAILS Musical Workshop

An invitation-only presentation of the new musical Trails will be presented on June 6th in Manhattan.

Lorin Latarro (Once Upon A Mattress, The Who's Tommy, Waitress) directs a cast that includes Olivier Award nominee Hugh Coles (Back to the Future), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Tyrone L. Robinson (Swept Away Arena Stage), and Tony Award nominee Nancy Opel (Into The Woods).

Trails has a book by Christy Hall (Daddio starring Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson, It Ends with Us starring Blake Lively), lyrics by Jordan Mann, and music by Jeff Thomson (Pump Up the Volume). Julie McBride provides music direction.

After years of silence, childhood friends make good on an old promise to hike the Appalachian Trail together from Georgia to Maine. As they traverse the two thousand miles, past and present begin to blur together as the secrets of their estrangement begin to unfold. Trails is a story about love and loss, friendship and forgiveness, and the miles we all must travel to grow up, let go, and ultimately summon the will to hope and move forward.

Stage management is by Vanessa Coakley and Josh Blye with casting by Eisenberg Casting/Daryl Eisenberg, CSA. Trails is produced by Kate Cannova with general management by Joel Glassman.

