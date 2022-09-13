Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

History Matters: Celebrating Women's Plays Of The Past Announces Winner of the 2022 Judith Barlow Prize

The winner of the prize receives a $2,500 award and a reading of their work, with a $500 award to the participating professor.

Register for Industry News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 13, 2022  


Not-for-profit History Matters: Celebrating Women's Plays Of The Past has announced its winner for the 2022 Judith Barlow Prize. The annual Judith Barlow Prize is awarded to a student playwright for an exceptional one-act play inspired by the work of an historic female playwright. The winner of the prize receives a $2,500 award and a reading of their work, with a $500 award to the participating professor.

Lavinia Roberts of Southern Illinois University at Carbondale has won for her play, The Curious Case of Agatha Christie, inspired by Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap and sponsored by Professor Jacob Juntunen, PhD. A reading of the play will be streamed online October 13th - 15th, 2022.

The Judith Barlow Prize is named for Judith E. Barlow, Ph.D., a Professor Emeritus of English and Women's Studies at the University of Albany, SUNY and editor of Plays by American Women 1900-1930, Plays by American Women 1930-1960, and Women Writers of the Provincetown Playhouse. Barlow is also the author of "Final Acts: The Creation of Three Late O'Neill Plays," as well as numerous essays on American drama.

Past recipients of the prize include Gelaine Vestal (2021) for The Shop, inspired by Sophie Treadwell's Machinal, Leah Barsanti (2020) for The Almost Emperor of the Unofficial Deestrick of Lake Michigan, inspired by Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, Hannah Manikowski (2019) for earth's most customer-centric company inspired by María Irene Fornés's Fefu and Her Friends, Audrey Webb (2018) for The Only Hills We've Ever Had inspired by Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, Kara Jobe (2017) for Leaf inspired by Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, Lindsay Adams (2016) for Her Own Devices inspired by Mary Chase's Harvey, and Selina Fillinger (2015) for Three Landings and a Fire Escape inspired by Sophie Treadwell's Machinal.

A national coalition of theater professionals with an entirely unique mission, History Matters promotes the study and production of women playwrights of the past and their plays in colleges, universities, and theaters throughout the country and seeks engagement with those plays by contemporary playwrights. "History Matters performs a vital service to both the academic and theatrical communities," says Founder Joan Vail Thorne. "We ensure that critical works written by women playwrights of the past are routinely read and taught in colleges and universities and that the women who wrote them are held up as significant contributors to the art of playwriting."

For more information on History Matters or the Judith Barlow Prize, visit www.historymatterscelebratingwomensplaysofthepast.org.

Regional Awards



Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Fred Voelpel, Eugene Lee & More to Receive 2022 TDF/Irene Sharaff AwardsFred Voelpel, Eugene Lee & More to Receive 2022 TDF/Irene Sharaff Awards
September 13, 2022

TDF has announced that celebrated costume designer Fred Voelpel and legendary scenic designer Eugene Lee are among the 2022 TDF/Irene Sharaff Award recipients. Although Mr. Voelpel passed away in June, he will be honored posthumously with the TDF/Irene Sharaff Lifetime Achievement Award for costume design.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/11/22Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/11/22
September 13, 2022

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/11/2022.
Front Row Productions Names Lamar Richardson 2022 FellowFront Row Productions Names Lamar Richardson 2022 Fellow
September 13, 2022

Stephen Byrd & Alia Jones-Harvey’s Front Row Productions Fellowship, in association with Columbia University School of the Arts, named Lamar Richardson as the 2022 Front Row Productions Fellow.
Queens Theatre's Training Program For Actors With Disabilities Returns In OctoberQueens Theatre's Training Program For Actors With Disabilities Returns In October
September 13, 2022

Applications are being accepted now through September 23rd for the fifth round of Queens Theatre's Theatre For All (TFA) Professional Actor Training Program. The free, two-week program will run virtually this season, from Monday, October 17th through Friday, October 28th and is open to Deaf or Disabled performers, aged 18 and over. Through intensive workshops over the two weeks, students will build skills, as well as their networks. 
Normal Ave to Relaunch With Film Division, Fundraising Campaign, New Taylor Pearlstein Musical Development & MoreNormal Ave to Relaunch With Film Division, Fundraising Campaign, New Taylor Pearlstein Musical Development & More
September 12, 2022

Normal Ave is relaunching in 2022 with several exciting new projects. Normal Ave last produced in-person content-Indoor Person by Kayla Martine-in March 2020, shortly before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Normal Ave also produced several virtual developmental labs and readings in 2020 as part of its QuaranStream series.