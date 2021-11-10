Full Cast Announced For Industry Presentation Of BIRDIE & TIM







Two Industry Presentations of KEVIN Ray Johnson's Romantic Holiday Comedy Birdie and Tim are scheduled for Sunday, December 5th at 7:30 & 9:15 pm in New York City.

(As Previously Reported) *Rebecca L. Hargrove, who recently appeared inAcademy Award NomineeTerence Blanchard'sFire Shut Up in my Bones and inThe Grammy Award Winning production (and is currently performing in the 2021 revival) of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess at The Metropolitan Opera and *Peterson Townsend who starred as Jeffery in the world premiere of America v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of The American Negroat The Barrington Stage Company will play the title roles of Birdie and Tim, respectively.

They are joined by *Evan Edwards (Miss Saigon Premiere Cast) as Tim's Friend, Caleb Alexander (Fire Shut Up in My Bones at The Metropolitan Opera) as The Kid, Jonah McKinley (Regional Premiere of The Unpredictable Times), *Matt Welsh (2018 reading of Birdie and Tim), John Stimac (Orson Welles' Radio Play w/ Norm Lewis) and Grace Andrade Bowen.

* = Appearing Courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Frank Ruiz (The Wizard of Oz International Tour) and Playwright Johnson will co-direct the romantic holiday comedy with Bowen serving as Executive Producer.

The one-act follows Birdie & Tim, who meet in New York City one night at a house party. During their short time together, they discover that love at first sight doesn't stop the obstacles of life and responsibility that come your way.

Seating is limited for the presentations. To reserve a seat please e-mail: kevinrayjohnsonproductions@gmail.com