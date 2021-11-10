Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Full Cast Announced For Industry Presentation Of BIRDIE & TIM

pixeltracker

Birdie & Tim discover that love at first sight doesn't stop the obstacles of life and responsibility that come your way.

Nov. 10, 2021  


Full Cast Announced For Industry Presentation Of BIRDIE & TIM

Two Industry Presentations of KEVIN Ray Johnson's Romantic Holiday Comedy Birdie and Tim are scheduled for Sunday, December 5th at 7:30 & 9:15 pm in New York City.

(As Previously Reported) *Rebecca L. Hargrove, who recently appeared inAcademy Award NomineeTerence Blanchard'sFire Shut Up in my Bones and inThe Grammy Award Winning production (and is currently performing in the 2021 revival) of The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess at The Metropolitan Opera and *Peterson Townsend who starred as Jeffery in the world premiere of America v. 2.1: The Sad Demise & Eventual Extinction of The American Negroat The Barrington Stage Company will play the title roles of Birdie and Tim, respectively.

They are joined by *Evan Edwards (Miss Saigon Premiere Cast) as Tim's Friend, Caleb Alexander (Fire Shut Up in My Bones at The Metropolitan Opera) as The Kid, Jonah McKinley (Regional Premiere of The Unpredictable Times), *Matt Welsh (2018 reading of Birdie and Tim), John Stimac (Orson Welles' Radio Play w/ Norm Lewis) and Grace Andrade Bowen.

* = Appearing Courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Frank Ruiz (The Wizard of Oz International Tour) and Playwright Johnson will co-direct the romantic holiday comedy with Bowen serving as Executive Producer.

The one-act follows Birdie & Tim, who meet in New York City one night at a house party. During their short time together, they discover that love at first sight doesn't stop the obstacles of life and responsibility that come your way.

Seating is limited for the presentations. To reserve a seat please e-mail: kevinrayjohnsonproductions@gmail.com



Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Jesus Christ Superstar Logo Tote
Beautiful Lyric Mug
Beautiful Lyric Mug
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tee
Courtney Reed: You Good Sis? Tee

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Willemijn Verkaik & More in Rehearsals for Dutch COME FROM AWAY
  • Dutch National Opera and Dutch National Ballet Present HOW ANANSI FREED THE STORIES
  • Opera Zuid Will Open its Season With ROMEO ET JULIETTE Next Month
  • ASOT1000 Will Take Place on a New Date in February 2022