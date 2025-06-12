Erica Rotstein Will Succeed Kathy Evans as Executive Director of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors of Rhinebeck Writers Retreat announced that, after a nation-wide search, Erica Rotstein has been chosen to succeed Founding Executive Director Kathy Evans as Executive Director. The organization is preparing to kick off its 15th summer hosting weeklong residencies in the Hudson Valley, supporting 24 writers developing nine new musicals. Founder Kathy Evans will continue to head the organization through the end of the 2025 summer residencies to ensure a smooth transition. Erica Rotstein will officially assume the role of Executive Director on September 1, 2025. Erica brings nearly two decades of experience nurturing writers and new work, defined by a deep commitment to artist care.

Board Chair Molly McEneny said, “Kathy created Rhinebeck Writers Retreat in 2011 to address the need for musical theater writers to have dedicated time and space to develop their work. Since then, RWR has become a vital incubator for new musicals, especially as other opportunities are vanishing. Beyond managing the complicated logistics of the organization, Kathy's deep care for writers and commitment to providing them with the support they deem necessary have been hallmarks of her leadership. In Erica Rotstein we recognize a kindred passion – an equally devoted champion of new work and the creative process.”

Kathy Evans added, “Fifteen years ago, I saw a need for writers to get away from their daily distractions and focus solely on writing. Musical theatre is such a collaborative art form, and the impediments for writers are great. I'm especially proud that we have given over 200 writers this opportunity at absolutely no cost to them. I thank our donors who have made such an amazing difference in the lives of so many artists and musicals. I look forward to focusing on a few passion projects while Erica takes the lead to move RWR to the next level.”

“What has always stood out to me about RWR is its clarity of vision: ask writers what they need, and give it to them,” said Erica Rotstein. “The commitment with which Kathy and the RWR Board have remained true to this mission for 15 years is a radical act, and has made RWR an invaluable industry pipeline for new musicals. Being a generative artist takes not just talent, but humanity and sacrifice. I share Kathy's passion for empowering writers with the support, resources, and care to create rich, embodied work – work that in turn enriches our lives, our art form, and the world around us. It is an immense privilege to carry forward her legacy at RWR.”

Erica Rotstein's trajectory as a Tony Award-winning producer has focused on the development and production of new work. She started her career on the artistic team at Roundabout Theatre Company, spent twelve years with acclaimed off-Broadway theatre company Colt Coeur as the company's first Managing Director and then as Board Chair, and for nine years served as Director of Production for John Gore Organization / Broadway Across America.

Independently, her passion for collaborating with and nurturing creators is reflected in the projects she produces and shepherds: original musical work for theater and other media, often harnessing the power of art as a tool for social activism and community activation. She is also a Talent Manager, advocating on behalf of and offering strategic partnership to artists who seek to forge a unique career path. And in 2019 she co-founded The Business of Broadway to educate theatermakers about the industry business model and thereby empower them with greater agency.

At Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, writers receive a stipend, housing, travel, food, dramaturgical support from a dedicated artistic advisor, and a $1,000 "Writers' Choice" grant supported by a generous grant from the New York State Council on the Arts. A few of the many notable alumni include Andrew R. Butler, Noel Carey, Kirsten Childs, Adam Gwon, Zhailon Levingston, Grace McLean, Benjamin Velez, and three-time 2025 Tony winner Will Aronson. The creators of the Olivier and Tony Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat described RWR as “a lighthouse in the stormy seas of musical making; a place of calm, reflection, and craft that allows one's creative spirit to soar.”

The 2025 residencies begin on June 22. This year's cohort is made up of 24 award-winning musical theatre writers, among them Fred Ebb Award winners Zina Goldrich and Marcy Heisler, Kleban winners Cheryl L. Davis and Rona Siddiqui, two-time Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer Denis Jones, and Jonathan Larson winners Douglas J. Cohen, Jaime Lozano, and Dylan MarcAurele. A full list of this year's participating writers and public events can be found at www.rhinebeckwriters.org.

