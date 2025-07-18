Disney on Broadway School of Excellence Grant Winners Revealed

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The recipients of the Disney on Broadway School of Excellence program have been revealed. This initiative recognizes 21 middle and high schools across the United States for their exceptional student-led involvement in theatre production.

The nationwide program, created in 2024 to celebrate 30 years of Disney on Broadway, called upon schools to demonstrate creativity, leadership, and student engagement in theatrical disciplines such as stagecraft, direction, performance, choreography, and design. Winning schools receive free licensing and production materials to produce Disney musicals, plus exclusive educational webinars with industry professionals.

The selected schools will produce performances of iconic Disney musicals such as Newsies, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and Disney’s High School Musical between fall 2025 and December 2026. This initiative underscores the ongoing commitment of ETF, DTG, and MTI to inspire the next generation of storytellers while providing schools with the resources to produce high-quality theatrical productions.

“This program celebrates what happens when students are empowered to lead, create, and collaborate,” said Dr. Jennifer Katona, president of the Educational Theatre Foundation. “By giving young artists the tools to tell these beloved stories, we’re not just supporting school theatre, we’re also investing in the future of the art form.”

The recipients, listed alphabetically:

Bowie High School – Bowie, MD

Burlington Central High School – Burlington, IL

California Trail Middle School – Olathe, KS

Charles Henderson High School – Troy, AL

Crystal Lake South High School – Crystal Lake, IL

Desert Hot Springs High School – Desert Hot Springs, CA

Fort Bend Christian Academy – Sugar Land, TX

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts (FWAFA) – Fort Worth, TX

Golden Valley High School – Merced, CA

Greenwood School – Jacksonville, FL

John W. Bate Middle School - Danville, KY

Kennesaw Mountain High School – Kennesaw, GA

Plant City High School – Plant City, FL

Prairie Crossing Charter School – Grayslake, IL

Robinson Middle School – Wichita, KS

Rock Ridge High School – Ashburn, VA

Roncalli High School – Indianapolis, IN

San Antonio Christian School – San Antonio, TX

The Academies at Jonesboro High School - Jonesboro, AR

Tuscaloosa Academy – Tuscaloosa, AL

Utopian Academy of the Arts – Ellenwood, GA

