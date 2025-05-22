Disney Musicals in Schools Launches 'Stage Connect' Teacher Training Program

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney Musicals in Schools is launching Stage Connect, a new, innovative online teacher training program that will bring the magic of musical theater to more kids and schools across the United States. For 16 years, Disney Musicals in Schools has created sustainable and empowering musical theater programs in public elementary schools. The program is available in 22 cities across the US and UK through collaborations with local performing arts organizations. Over 100,000 kids have performed in their first school musical to date.



Recipient schools receive free performance rights and ShowKit materials to a 30-minute Disney musical created expressly for elementary school performers. In the traditional program, schools also receive free, in-school support from a pair of Teaching Artists who guide classroom teachers through producing their first school musical.



In an effort to make Disney Musicals in Schools more widely available and inspire the next generation of creatives and storytellers, we are proud to announce Stage Connect, an online teacher training program that expands Disney Musicals in Schools across the United States.



By delivering the same, high-quality teacher professional development from the in-person program via online learning, Stage Connect removes geographic barriers and extends Disney Musicals in Schools to communities that don’t have access to the traditional program.



Starting this spring, any public elementary school can apply for free access to Stage Connect and free performance rights to a Disney show (recipient schools can choose from the following titles: 101 Dalmatians, Aladdin, The Aristocats, Finding Nemo, Frozen, The Jungle Book, The Lion King, and Winnie the Pooh). Stage Connect provides the foundational training for educators to successfully produce a school musical, regardless of their prior experience.



"We are thrilled to expand the transformative power of school theater across the country by providing teachers with quality materials and innovative, accessible training," said Lisa Mitchell, Director of Education & Audience Engagement at Disney Theatrical Group. "Disney Musicals in Schools is designed to spark creativity, foster a love for the arts, and help kids gain valuable skills such as confidence, empathy, and collaboration, all while experiencing the joy of putting on a show. All kids deserve access to the arts, and we’re hopeful Stage Connect can bring us one step closer to that goal.”

We’re thrilled to help inspire the next generation of storytellers by bringing this exciting new program to teachers and schools across the country.” said Lisa Haines, Senior Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Disney. “Stage Connect will equip teachers with the resources they need to bring beloved Disney stories and characters to life while teaching students the power of storytelling, collaboration and school theater.”



Hosted by L. Steven Taylor and Bonita Hamilton from Broadway’s The Lion King, Stage Connect features demonstration videos and downloadable resources that coach teachers through all facets of putting on a show.



Recipient teachers will take the Stage Connect online courses before beginning their rehearsal process. The platform provides on-demand reference materials, downloadable resources, and instructional videos every step of the way.



Disney Musicals in Schools and the Stage Connect expansion are all part of Disney’s commitment to inspiring the next generation. To learn more, visit Impact.Disney.com.



APPLICATION DETAILS:

Eligibility: Any public elementary school (including charter schools) are eligible to apply. Up to 200 schools will be selected.

Commitment: Recipient schools must commit a team of four teachers (or other school staff) to the program.

Application window: April 21 to July 1, 2025.

Notification timing: August 2025.

Production timeline: Musicals to be produced during the 2025-26 school year.

Interested educators can visit DisneyMusicalsinSchools.com to apply and learn more.



