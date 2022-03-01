DePaul University Names Martine Kei Green-Rogers Dean for The Theatre School







An esteemed dramaturg and higher education leader who is passionate about teaching will serve as the next dean for The Theatre School at DePaul University. Provost Salma Ghanem announced Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Ph.D. will join the DePaul community on July 1.

Green-Rogers currently serves as interim dean of the Division of Liberal Arts at the University of North Carolina School for the Arts. She also is the immediate past president of the Literary Managers and Dramaturgs of the Americas.

"Martine is highly regarded in the professional theatre and the classroom," Ghanem says. "She is known for her phenomenal teaching and mentorship, as well as her commitment to inclusivity and diversity. Her leadership in higher education combined with her extensive experience in the theatre will serve our students well."

A director and writer, Green-Rogers has a long history in the theatre. She has held several positions in dramaturgy, literary management, writing, directing and creative storytelling in the professional theatre and entertainment industries. Her portfolio includes positions at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and the Court Theatre in Chicago. She is the current fellowship associate at the Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis, as well as the ITD research specialist for Hidden World Entertainment.

Known for her vibrant teaching style, Green-Rogers places high priority on mentorship.

"I am very committed to educating the next generation of responsible global citizens and artists, mentoring faculty and staff to create a better and more responsive center for the arts in higher education, and remembering at our core, the only way we will get there is through grace, respect and imagination," Green-Rogers says.

Prior to her current role at University of North Carolina, Green-Rogers served as an associate professor at The State University of NY at New Paltz. She also has held teaching positions at Kenyon College, Sam Houston State University and the University of Utah. Her research interests include violence in African American Theatre, African diaspora theatre, gender and race in American theatre and issues of sustainability in the theatre.

"DePaul's Theatre School has a stellar reputation," Green-Rogers says. "You can't go anywhere in the theatre or entertainment industry without running into DePaul alumni. I am extremely excited to join DePaul and to be surrounded by incredibly talented faculty, staff and students who are beyond committed to their art."

Green-Rogers earned her Ph.D. from the Department of Theatre and Drama at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She received her bachelor's in theatre from Virginia Wesleyan College and her master's in theatre history and criticism from The Catholic University of America.

DePaul's Theatre School is currently led by Coya Paz Brownrigg, a poet and director, who has served as interim dean since July 2021.

"Coya has effectively led The Theatre School through an incredibly challenging time due to the pandemic," Ghanem says. "She kept spirits high in the face of adversity, and I am incredibly grateful for her leadership this past year."