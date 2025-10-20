DROUGHT by Joseph Alan Smith to Have Industry Presentation in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drought, a new play by Joseph Alan Smith, will get an NYC industry presentation. Two invitation-only performances will be held on November 3rd and 4th at 3PM at Manhattan Theatre Club's Creative Center. Ethan Paulini is directing.

The play is set In the summer of 2023 in a quiet southern part of Texas, going on day 83 of no rain and is on the way to setting a record drought. Max Barker, adjusted to city life, returns home to take care of his ailing, Alzheimer's stricken mother. As he comes to grips with his new reality, he encounters someone even more life changing, forcing him to decide between his past and his future.

The cast will be led by Noah J. Ricketts (The Great Gatsby, Fellow Travelers), Ben Davis (Heathers), and Xavier McKinnon (Wicked, Heathers). Additional casting includes Gabrielle McClinton (Moulin Rouge), Davi Santos (Tell Me a Story), Becca Ayers (1776, My Fair Lady), Glori Dei Filippone (Floating Carousel), and Sandra Okuboyejo (Hamilton, Brilliant Minds).

Be Loud Theatricals is producing the presentations. Eszter Zador will serve as production stage manager. Industry professionals interested in attending can contact info@droughtplay.com.





