Concord Theatricals Partners With Keke Palmer's Saving Our Daughters' Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative

Saving Our Daughters, co-founded by actress & philanthropist Keke Palmer, has announced its partnership with Concord Theatricals for the 2024-2025 school year. The Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative will allow 3rd-5th grade participants in New York City and Los Angeles a unique opportunity to explore careers in theater, film & television at a young age. With involvement from “Celebrity Godparents” as mentors, girls of diverse backgrounds will strengthen their interview and research skills. These mentors, equipped with experience from across the entertainment industry, will contribute to building self-esteem, literacy and social skills for participants.

The partnership will officially launch on September 30 with Jasmine Forsberg, a New York City-based actress and songwriter. Forsberg is currently starring as Jane Seymour in SIX on Broadway after spending over a year on the road in the First National Tour. The Concord Theatricals partnership will continue in October with Broadway actress Storm Lever, who is also starring in SIX as Anne Boleyn. Additional mentors will be announced in the coming months.

To support the success of the Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative, Concord Theatricals will be providing program materials for all participants. The program will also grant opportunities for participants to further immerse themselves in the industry by attending thought-provoking performances and engaging in “Talk Back” sessions on Broadway throughout the school year.

In May, Disney star Mykal-Michelle Harris served as a “Celebrity Godparent” for Saving Our Daughters' Little Cinderella Reporters Initiative at Walt Disney Elementary School in Burbank, California.

About Saving Our Daughters

Saving Our Daughters, the non-profit organization Saving Our Daughters was founded with the mission of supporting adolescent girls of color in overcoming social barriers– and works to integrate that mission into dynamic programming for participants across the country. Saving Our Cinderellas, a special sector of programming within Saving Our Daughters, was co-founded by esteemed actress, singer and talk show host Keke Palmer.

Saving Our Daughters took on a deeper meaning in 2009, when founders Debbie and Curtis Benjamin's youngest daughter, Iliss Marie, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. In 2011, she sadly lost her battle to cancer at the age of 12. Since 2014, the engine of Debbie and Curtis' work is fueled by the devastating loss of their daughter.

In 2014, while performing on Broadway in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, Keke Palmer invited underprivileged girls from the Bronx and Queens, New York to attend the Broadway musical. Keke was the first Black actress to star as Cinderella on Broadway. This opportunity for a group of girls to watch their first Broadway musical, with Keke in the leading role as the iconic Cinderella, was an incredible experience that jumpstarted a new program called Saving Our Cinderellas.

Using celebrity role models as mentors to educate girls beyond the limitations of the traditional classroom. Saving Our Daughters also introduces participants to national opportunities in the arts, including integrating programming with film, television and theatre. For more information, visit savingourdaughters.org.

