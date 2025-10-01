Concord Theatricals Acquires INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS By Ryan Spahn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concord Theatricals has acquired Ryan Spahn’s Inspired by True Events. This suspenseful comic-thriller had its Off-Broadway world premiere in June 2024 at Theater 154, directed by Knud Adams and presented by Out of the Box Theatrics. The production featured Jack DiFalco, Lou Liberatore, Mallory Portnoy and Dana Scurlock. The production earned Obie recognition for OOTB's inaugural season and was named one of Theatrely’s “Top 5 Plays of the Year.” Inspired By True Events will be published and licensed via Concord's Samuel French imprint.

Backstage in their community theatre’s green room in Rochester, New York, the Uptown Theatre Performers are getting Ready to Play to a full house after opening to rave reviews the night before. When their star actor arrives in a dangerously unhinged state, they must improvise on and off stage in ways they could not have imagined. Hilarious, harrowing and horrifying, Inspired By True Events follows a tenacious group of show people who must determine at what cost the show must go on.

“I’m deeply grateful to Concord Theatricals for publishing Inspired By True Events,” said playwright Ryan Spahn. “I’ve always loved horror, and dreamed of writing something that could make audiences scream. Thank you to Knud Adams, Liz Flemming, and the incredible original cast. The play’s publication is an exciting moment for us.”





