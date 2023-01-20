Chilina Kennedy, Van Hughes & More to Star in Reading of New Larry Kirwan Musical IRAQI ROSE







After conceiving and co-writing Paradise Square, Tony nominee Larry Kirwan's new musical Iraqi Rose is set during the Iraq War and the years that follow. Kirwan will reunite with director Joe Barros on the project after having collaborated on Kirwan's critically-acclaimed musical Hard Times, of which Paradise Square is based. A by invitation only reading will take place on January 27th, 2023 at The Irish Arts Center in New York City directed by Barros (Gigi, Cagney, Artistic Director of New York Theatre Barn) with music direction by Mark Fifer (Little Girl Blue).

Kirwan, leader of the Irish political rock band, Black 47, has crafted an original musical, inspired by emails he received from Black 47 fans serving in Iraq. With an eclectic and diverse cast of characters, a striking score, and a love story for the ages, Iraqi Rose explores an incident that occurred in Baghdad in 2006. When a former soldier later runs for Congress, the past must be confronted, a mystery is solved, and we come a step closer to the truth about a tragic war. Iraqi Rose is a searing story of love, sacrifice, humor, and redemption.

The cast features Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square), Van Hughes (Almost Famous, Spring Awakening), Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Manu Narayan (Company, My Fair Lady), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, Bright Star), and Kristopher Stanley Ward (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Jeffrey Chrzczon (Theatrics Park) is the General Manager.