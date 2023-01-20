Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chilina Kennedy, Van Hughes & More to Star in Reading of New Larry Kirwan Musical IRAQI ROSE

After conceiving and co-writing Paradise Square, Tony nominee Larry Kirwan’s new musical Iraqi Rose is set during the Iraq War and the years that follow.

Jan. 20, 2023  


After conceiving and co-writing Paradise Square, Tony nominee Larry Kirwan's new musical Iraqi Rose is set during the Iraq War and the years that follow. Kirwan will reunite with director Joe Barros on the project after having collaborated on Kirwan's critically-acclaimed musical Hard Times, of which Paradise Square is based. A by invitation only reading will take place on January 27th, 2023 at The Irish Arts Center in New York City directed by Barros (Gigi, Cagney, Artistic Director of New York Theatre Barn) with music direction by Mark Fifer (Little Girl Blue).

Kirwan, leader of the Irish political rock band, Black 47, has crafted an original musical, inspired by emails he received from Black 47 fans serving in Iraq. With an eclectic and diverse cast of characters, a striking score, and a love story for the ages, Iraqi Rose explores an incident that occurred in Baghdad in 2006. When a former soldier later runs for Congress, the past must be confronted, a mystery is solved, and we come a step closer to the truth about a tragic war. Iraqi Rose is a searing story of love, sacrifice, humor, and redemption.

The cast features Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Paradise Square), Van Hughes (Almost Famous, Spring Awakening), Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Manu Narayan (Company, My Fair Lady), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), A.J. Shively (Paradise Square, Bright Star), and Kristopher Stanley Ward (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical). Jeffrey Chrzczon (Theatrics Park) is the General Manager.

 





Fort Gansevoort To Co-represent The Winfred Rembert Estate With Hauser & Wirth Photo
Fort Gansevoort To Co-represent The Winfred Rembert Estate With Hauser & Wirth
Fort Gansevoort has announced co-representation of the Winfred Rembert Estate with Hauser & Wirth.
The Drama League Will Offer $10 Rehearsal Room Rentals Photo
The Drama League Will Offer $10 Rehearsal Room Rentals
The Drama League has announced that, due to a generous state grant, The Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley Studio Lab (32 Avenue of the Americas) is now available to artists developing and showcasing new work, for only $10/hour. Learn more about how to make a reservation here!
Theatre Communications Group Appoints Elena Chang as Managing Director of EDI Initiatives Photo
Theatre Communications Group Appoints Elena Chang as Managing Director of EDI Initiatives
Theatre Communications Group (TCG), the national organization for theatre, has appointed Elena Chang to the newly created position of Managing Director of EDI Initiatives. Chang previously served as TCG's Director of EDI Initiatives, a position she has held since August of 2018.
BMI Names Tracy McKnight VP, Creative, Film, TV, and Visual Media Photo
BMI Names Tracy McKnight VP, Creative, Film, TV, and Visual Media
 BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) has announced that Tracy McKnight will join BMI’s Creative team as Vice President, Creative, Film, TV & Visual Media. In this role, McKnight will lead the day-to-day functions of the Film, TV & Visual Media department.

January 20, 2023

January 20, 2023

Recipients Announced For The Anderson Hopkins AwardRecipients Announced For The Anderson Hopkins Award
January 20, 2023

The Trustees of the Anderson Hopkins Award have announced the recipients of the 2022 awards.  Learn more about the recipients here!
January 19, 2023

January 18, 2023

