BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley Re-Elected to The Drama League's Board of Directors

BroadwayHD today announced that Bonnie Comley, Co-Founder of BroadwayHD, has been re-elected to The Drama League's Board of Directors. Comley, who is currently The Drama League's First Vice President and wrapping up her third year on the Executive Committee was elected for the 2020-2021 year joining Stan Ponte (President), Kathy Henderson and Arthur Pober (Vice Presidents), Joseph Pizza (Secretary), and Tony Benten (Treasurer). The full list of Drama League Board members can be found here.

The Drama League aims to advance American theater by providing a life-long artistic home for directors and a platform for dialogue with, and between, audiences. With this reappointment, Comley will continue to work with artists, producers and other creatives to further their careers in the theater industry.

"The Drama League has always played an important role in my theater career, and I am committed to working closely with the Drama League's Directors Project ," said Bonnie Comley, "the list of alumni of The Directors Project reads like the Who's Who of theater directors. These directors stay connected to The Drama League and mentor the next generation of directors. It's fulfilling to be a part of this artistic home for theatermakers." (the full list of directors can be found here)

"As Chair of The Drama League Awards, I am proud of how our staff is constantly pivoting to meet the needs of our community. This May, we created The Gratitude Awards to inspire the theatre community with hope during the pandemic, said Comley, "next spring, we hope to be in person again, for at the 87th Annual Drama League Awards. We will soon be sharing updates on how The Drama League will continue our commitment to inclusivity through the Awards' eligibility, nominations, voting processes, and additional award categories."

Bonnie Comley is a three-time Tony Award winning producer and the Co-Founder of BroadwayHD, which was created in 2015 with the goal of making high quality theater accessible to everyone globally. BroadwayHD is the world's premiere online streaming platform delivering over 300 premium live productions to theatre fans globally, including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, She Loves Me, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music and many more. Bonnie has also won an Olivier Award, two Drama Desk Awards for her stage productions and is a member of The Broadway League's Audience Engagement and Education Committee.

"The Drama League is pleased to announce our 2020-2021 Board of Directors, which includes the return of our amazing Vice-President Bonnie Comley of BroadwayHD. Who better than her to help us pivot in this unprecedented moment for the theater community,?" said Bevin Ross, Executive Director of The Drama League. "As we look forward to a year of service to the theater community, we are truly grateful to have brilliant leadership like Bonnie on our Board, focused on increasing support for stage directors when they need us most."

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You