Black Theatre United Reveals Next Installment of THE BUSINESS OF SHOW Series

Black Theatre United has announced the next installment of The Business of Show Series: Financial Wellness. Hosted by BTU Founder NaTasha Yvette Williams and led by certified financial counselor Reshonah Bennett, the interactive workshop will offer a holistic approach to financial wellness, designed specifically for creatives.

Bennett will explore topics such as Money Mindfulness, Saving and Maintaining, Financial Balance, and the Power of Investing, all with a focus on the unique financial circumstances creatives face. The session will also feature resources from the Entertainment Community Fund, which offers programs and emergency financial services to support artists in need.

Spots for this exclusive event are limited, so be sure to register soon. Join in on October 6th at 6:00 PM to gain valuable insights into financial wellness in a creative career. Registration is available below. Please reach out to events@blacktheatreunited.com with any additional questions.

RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/btu-business-of-show-financial-wellness-tickets-1622990380919?aff=oddtdtcreator

NaTasha Yvette Williams is a Grammy winner and Tony nominee for Some Like It Hot, with additional Broadway credits including Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Chicken and Biscuits, Waitress, Chicago, A Night with Janis Joplin, The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, and The Color Purple. On screen, she can be seen in “Run the World,” “Partner Track,” “Harlem,” “FBI,” “New Amsterdam,” “The Good Fight,” and “The Godfather of Harlem.” Williams is a proud founding member of Black Theatre United and Actor's Equity Member.

Reshonah Bennett is a visionary entrepreneur, financial counselor, coach, and compassionate soul healer. With a unique blend of creative vision and financial expertise, she empowers individuals to reclaim control of their financial destinies. As co-founder of BK Crypto, Reshonah spearheads a movement dedicated to education, inclusivity, and trust in the fintech space.





