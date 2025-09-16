Billy Crudup Joins Board of Directors for The 52nd Street Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 52nd Street Project – a community-based arts organization dedicated to enriching the lives of young people from the Hell’s Kitchen (Clinton) neighborhood through free, long-term arts mentorship – just announced that award-winning actor Billy Crudup has joined its Board of Directors as of June 2025.

Billy Crudup, known for his work on stage and screen, brings a deep commitment to accessible arts education and mentorship. With a career that includes celebrated performances in The Coast of Utopia, The Morning Show, and Almost Famous, Crudup contributes valuable artistic insight, visibility, and leadership to the organization. A devoted volunteer with the Project since 1999, Crudup has appeared in numerous original productions over the years—as a boy scout, a gladiator, an opossum, a cappuccino-obsessed #2 pencil, and, in his own words, “a disturbing number of nerds.”

While Crudup joined the Board earlier this summer, the Project is announcing his appointment in conjunction with the launch of its 2025–2026 season, which begins on October 24 with its Songmaking program. This popular fall event pairs Project members with professional composers to write original songs, which are then performed by adult actors and musicians in live public performances.

Founded in 1982, The 52nd Street Project brings together young people from Hell’s Kitchen with professional theater artists to create original productions. Beginning at age ten, Project members participate in multi-year, tuition-free programs in playwriting, performance, artmaking, technical theater, and more. In addition to its artistic programming, the Project provides long-term mentorship and academic support to help young people grow creatively, personally, and academically. All programming is offered free of charge. The Project’s artistic work culminates in free public performances at its Five Angels Theater.

The addition of Billy Crudup to the Board supports the Project’s ongoing efforts to expand its reach, strengthen its leadership, and ensure that young people in Hell’s Kitchen continue to benefit from meaningful creative opportunities.

For more information about The 52nd Street Project or to get involved, please visit www.52project.org or follow @52ndStProject on Instagram.

About The 52nd Street Project

The mission of The 52nd Street Project is to bring together kids from the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in Manhattan with professional theater artists to create original theater that is free for the general public. Through long-term mentoring relationships and engagement in diverse art forms, the Project fosters inclusion, creativity, and personal growth. Programming includes Spoken Word, Dance, Stage Combat, Filmmaking, and more – all offered free of charge.





