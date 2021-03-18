BWW Exclusive: Kristin's Korner with Special Guest Joe Barros!







In Kristin's Korner, join Kristin Huffman (Broadway: "Company" as Sarah- flute, sax and piccolo) as she interviews directors, teachers, real estate agents, casting directors, producers, tax consultants, lawyers, actors, and more professionals who will discuss changes and challenges in the entertainment business.

"I wanted to address all the things I wish I had known about transitioning into the real world before I stepped out of my own little "korner" says Huffman, "and since I am also a teacher, I thought an educational and fun interview series would help other folks who might be thinking about this career."

Today Kristin talks to Joe Barros- an award-winning director and choreographer working on Broadway, regionally, internationally, and in film. In addition to developing original musicals around the world, Joe is the co-founder and Artistic Director of New York Theatre Barn. Broadway: Gigi (associate director). Off-Broadway: The Evolution of Mann (cast album), Cagney (associate director), Bastard Jones, A Taste of Things to Come (associate director, also Broadway in Chicago). Regional/Int'l: two national tours of A Charlie Brown Christmas, Beaches (Chicago's Drury Lane), Aida (Singapore), plus DC's Signature Theatre, Goodspeed Musicals, Kaixinmahua (Shanghai). Film Choreography: The Girl Who Left Home (with Paolo Montalbán), Petunia (with Michael Urie), Mangus (with Jennifer Coolidge, Leslie Jordan). Recipient: The Drama League's 2018 First Stage Residency, SDC's 2018 Standout Moments, 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Award (Best Choreography), New York Innovative Theatre Award-nominee. Barros is the director of 17-year-old Elise Marra's new musical Frankie (concept album on Broadway Records with Tony-nominee Caitlin Kinnunen) and is the A&R Director of Theatre Barn Records (an imprint of Broadway Records). www.joebarros.com