Anthony Abeson Studio Starts In-Person Classes For Kids

The "Coach to the Stars" Studio starts a weekend conservatory program with the goal of "doing work that gets work."

Anthony Abeson's daughter, Shay Lee Abeson, along with instructors Aria Publicover and Samantha Jane Tilton, are offering classes at Open Jar Studios starting September 7, 2025. Following the success of the studio's Summer Intensive and in response to multiple requests from students and industry professionals, Anthony Abeson Studio is expanding its program to include in-person classes.

Anthony Abeson, known as "Coach to the Stars," is a renowned acting teacher who founded his studio in 1987. For over 15 years, he has imparted his teachings to his daughter, Shay Lee Abeson. In 2022, the Studio quietly opened its Youth Division, and since then, it has more than doubled in growth every year.

The kids enrolled in this program have gone on to perform in national commercials, Sesame Street, and recently The Lion King on Broadway. This family-run business is firmly rooted in fostering talent in a way that is safe and supportive to actors. This departure from the widespread abuse, which has only recently been discussed, is one of the reasons their new program has expanded rapidly.

Since the program's inception, agents and managers have offered it resounding support; however, their clients report craving personal connections, not just from across a screen. Following the success of kids gaining representation from their last showcase, the studio is launching in-person classes. Each week will feature Shay Lee Abeson, Anthony's daughter, teaching a film and television class, with other instructors teaching a plethora of other necessary topics.

One of the studio's key features is "doing work that gets work," a motto they've adopted since the release of Anthony Abeson's book. The curriculum is designed to help aspiring young industry professionals book more and learn concepts even relevant to adults. Shay will pass down multiple techniques learned from her father, including those of Stella Adler and Strasberg, to her students. Throughout the program, kids will also learn self-tape skills, creating a moment before, script analysis, and more. Students will also have the opportunity to work with casting professional Samantha Jane Tilton bi-weekly and learn skills imperative to booking commercial work. Simultaneously, they'll work with Hallmark actress Aria Publicover to hone and develop their impulses, leading them to trust their choices and build confidence.

To learn more about Anthony Abeson's in-person and online classes, and start "doing work that gets work" both for adults and kids, visit their studio website.

With this new chapter, Anthony Abeson Studio aims to provide education and mentorship to create well-adjusted actors. His "Whatever Works" technique was founded on his learning directly from the greats: Peter Brook, Jerzy Grotowski, Lee Strasberg, Harold Clurman, and Stella Adler. He has imparted this to students such as Jennifer Aniston, Ian Somerhalder, and Dominique Fishback. After 38 years of training actors, this latest chapter seeks to cement and further the legacy of its founder and pass on his teaching to the next generation of talent.





