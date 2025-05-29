Angie Schworer Will Lead Private Industry Reading of THE LEGEND OF PRAIRIE PARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A private industry reading of the new play The Legend of Prairie Park, a dark workplace comedy by T.J. Pieffer, is being presented May 29 at Open Jar Studios in New York City. Angie Schworer (Broadway's Some Like It Hot, The Prom) will star.

The reading, directed by Stephen Santa, brings together a standout company of comic actors including Amanda Hawkins, Lizzy Murray, Jordan Savusa, Rogue Schmidt, and Pieffer.

Set in Tampa Bay's third-largest theme park, The Legend of Prairie Park follows a dysfunctional cast of employees grappling with animatronic malfunctions, viral scandals, and a messy succession battle — all while a documentary crew captures the chaos.

T.J. Pieffer, whose recent work includes SALEM: A New Musical Comedy, said of the project, “America has demanded the truth behind Florida's Third Largest Theme Park, and I am airing it all out on the stage.”

The reading is produced by Blair Russell Productions.

Comments

Best Orchestrations - Live Standings Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending - 17% Steve Sidwell - Operation Mincemeat - 14% David Cullen, Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard - 11% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds





