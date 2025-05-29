Angie Schworer Will Lead Private Industry Reading of THE LEGEND OF PRAIRIE PARK

The reading is on May 29 at Open Jar Studios in New York City.
A private industry reading of the new play The Legend of Prairie Park, a dark workplace comedy by T.J. Pieffer, is being presented May 29 at Open Jar Studios in New York City. Angie Schworer (Broadway's Some Like It Hot, The Prom) will star.
The reading, directed by Stephen Santa, brings together a standout company of comic actors including Amanda Hawkins, Lizzy Murray, Jordan Savusa, Rogue Schmidt, and Pieffer.
Set in Tampa Bay's third-largest theme park, The Legend of Prairie Park follows a dysfunctional cast of employees grappling with animatronic malfunctions, viral scandals, and a messy succession battle — all while a documentary crew captures the chaos.
T.J. Pieffer, whose recent work includes SALEM: A New Musical Comedy, said of the project, “America has demanded the truth behind Florida's Third Largest Theme Park, and I am airing it all out on the stage.”
The reading is produced by Blair Russell Productions.
