Actors' Equity Opposes Gov. Newsom's Proposal to Cut California Arts Funding

Arts Advocates released the following statements after a surprise proposal from Gov. Gavin Newsom's May Budget Revision that would eliminate $11.5 million in arts funding for the Equitable Payroll Fund, a program dedicated to funding arts workers in small nonprofit arts organizations, including theatres, orchestras and dance organizations.



Signed into law in late 2022, SB 1116 established the Equitable Payroll Fund (EPF), a grant program designed to support live performances – and workers directly – by providing reimbursements of payroll expenses. This program supports jobs for both production and non-production employees at small nonprofit performing arts organizations (SNPAOs) with adjusted gross revenue under $2 million.



The Equitable Payroll Fund opened for grant applications on March 10 of this year and closed within 10 days because of overwhelming demand. A program manager was hired through a competitive process in November, 2024, to run the program.



“At a time when the arts are under attack in Washington, D.C., it’s deeply disappointing to also be fighting funding cuts again in Sacramento. California, which now ranks 35th in the nation in arts funding, cannot be a leader in the arts if it continues to cut arts funding year after year,” said Brooke Shields, president of Actors’ Equity Association. “The Equitable Payroll Fund is a groundbreaking program that supports arts programs in dozens of small nonprofit live arts organizations, from live theatre to orchestras, operas, chorus and dance. Eliminating this program will mean fewer jobs and fewer arts programs in small and midsized communities in California. This program recently opened for grants and employers are counting on the state to follow through. We strongly oppose the elimination of this program, and we’ll mobilize our members and activate the entire arts community in California to make sure the legislature knows what is at stake.”



Actors’ Equity will activate its statewide membership and hundreds of employers to restore the arts funding, which many small union employers were counting on to bring shows to the stage this season.



“The Governor’s May Revise as proposed takes a $11.5 million dollar hit at arts programs statewide that need it most. The budget cuts off the lifeline to the Performing Arts Equitable Payroll Fund, which provides small nonprofit performing arts organizations in California needed reimbursement to support hiring and retaining employees. We are shocked that the Governor, who we know recognizes the transformative power of the arts, would propose eliminating this legislative mandated funding weeks away from grants going out the door. This will hurt our local communities, our kids and our economy at a time when they need support the most,” said Julie Baker, CEO, California Arts Advocates.



This proposal comes on top of a troubling trend of deep, disproportionate cuts to arts and culture funding in California. Since 2023, the state has slashed over $70 million in previously approved investments, including:



A$10 million reduction to the California Arts Council across two years;

$27.9 million in cuts to Museum Grant funds;

$11 million eliminated from the Arts in Parks initiative; and

$20 million cut from the California Cultural Districts program.



The performing arts are vital to California's creative economy, which contributes 7.5% of the state's GDP. Yet California ranks just 35th in the nation for arts funding, despite being #1 for arts jobs.

