AVALONA: A MUSICAL LEGEND To Present a Private Industry Screening Screening in New York City

The production stars Broadway’s  Jenna Rubaii,  Constantine Maroulis, Maya Days.

The creative team behind AVALONA, A Musical Legend will present two exclusive private screenings of its mythic, multi-genre spectacle, filmed during the production’s 2025 New York City run.

Starring Broadway’s  Jenna Rubaii,  Constantine Maroulis, Maya Days, AVALONA, A Musical Legend, invites you to embark on an immersive, multi-genre experience of song, storytelling, dance, and 3D digital projections. This original concept by Dina Fanai blends the poetic mysticism of Rumi with the transformative insights of Campbell’s The Power of Myth.

A bold fusion of myth, music, and theatrical storytelling, AVALONA reimagines the hero’s journey in a way that bridges genres, cultures, and audiences. The upcoming screenings mark the next stage in the project’s development as the team prepares for touring opportunities and additional performances.

“AVALONA has always been about more than a single production — it’s a legend meant to evolve,” said the creative team. “This screening invites our community of presenters, producers, sponsors, and supporters to be part of shaping its future.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience the work on screen and engage directly with the creative team in a post-screening Q&A.

These screenings launch AVALONA’s next chapter — touring, presenting partnerships, sponsorships, and expanded performance opportunities. Guests’ presence, feedback, and introductions will help bring this epic work to new audiences.




