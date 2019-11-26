AKA NYC Wins Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards at the 2019 Clio Entertainment Awards

AKA NYC, the award-winning, global, fully integrated entertainment advertising agency specializing in live experiences, is celebrating its recent victories at the 2019 Clio Entertainment Awards. The agency won three awards in the Live Entertainment category, receiving Gold in Sound Design for their work on The Sound Inside; Silver in Partnerships & Collaborations for The Prom; and Bronze in Audio/Visual for their work on The Inheritance trailer. These wins reinforce the agency's approach in providing full-service and specialty advertising campaigns that get people to go places.

With entries from around the globe, the Clio Entertainment Awards celebrate creativity in the entertainment business, recognizing excellence in marketing, communications and emerging media across film, TV, live entertainment and gaming. Along with the winning campaigns, AKA NYC was shortlisted for its integrated campaign for the Broadway musical The Band's Visit.

"Being recognized by the Clio Awards for our work on these campaigns demonstrates the power of our audience-first approach, and underscores the importance of creating campaigns that go beyond what we typically understand as advertising," said Elizabeth Furze and Scott Moore, managing partners at AKA NYC. "We want to engage audiences in ways that feel organic to their daily life experience - we put the entertainment in advertising and the work we create for our clients aims to inspire audiences to the same degree as the experiences itself."

In developing campaigns for The Sound Inside and The Inheritance, AKA NYC recognized the importance of creating audiovisual content that reflect the unique themes of each show. For dramatic thriller The Sound Inside, the agency mirrored the show's cliffhanger experience with a trailer that teases its unpredictable story, using subtle imagery and prominent sound design to drum up drama and intrigue. To announce The Inheritance's home-turf debut, AKA NYC created an exciting trailer that captures the play's kinetic New York energy, as well as its astonishing depiction of the history of the LBGTQ+ community in America.

For The Prom, AKA NYC facilitated a partnership between the show, UN Free & Equal and Kenneth Cole, which demonstrates the power of cause-driven marketing initiatives. Inspired by the musical's themes of LGBTQ+ love and acceptance, the campaign underscores the agency's dedication to authentic partnerships that go beyond just ticket sales.

"We always enjoy finding ways to tie our work into meaningful initiatives that have the potential to better the communities around us," says Elyce Henkin, director of agency partnerships and brand experience at AKA NYC. "Being recognized for this campaign reinforces our commitment to these initiatives, while showing how today's consumers are drawn in by brands that share their values."

The Band's Visit, winner of 10 Tony Awards in 2018 including Best Musical, has an entirely unique story and score - which necessitated a creative approach to the campaign. AKA NYC developed a TV commercial that embodied the show's spirit and sound, bringing it to life with a combination of both real and virtual environmental effects, while compelling audiences to take a chance on an unfamiliar title.

The Clio Entertainment Awards are judged by a jury of industry leaders in advertising, creativity and entertainment, with specialized juries for each category to ensure the highest level of expertise is applied in the judging process. For a full list of 2019 Clio Entertainment Awards winners, visit https://clios.com/entertainment/winners?year=2018.







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You