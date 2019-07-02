4th Annual Broadway Golf Outing Announced At Crystal Springs Golf Club and Resort

For the fourth consecutive year, people around the Broadway community are coming together to play a round of golf! The 4th Annual Broadway Golf Outing will take place on Monday August 12, 2019 at 12:15pm and will raise money for Broadway Cares Equity Fights AIDS.

The event is open to anyone associated with the business in any capacity (musicians, stage hands, wardrobe, hair, casting, front of house staff, etc.). Over the first three years, more than 115 different people have played representing over 20 Broadway shows, and including such notable participants as Richard Blake, Jeremy Jordan, and Aaron Tveit.

Golfers will play a scramble format in groups of four. This ensures that even the worst golfers are able to contribute to their group and makes for a more enjoyable day for everyone!

The cost of the event is $130 per person. This includes:

Transportation to and from Manhattan

Greens Fees and Cart for 18 Holes

Range Balls

Two Drink Tickets

Dinner Buffet

Prizes and More!

Send an email to the address below for information about "Sponsor a Hole" and getting your business's ad on one of the tee boxes. All sponsorship proceeds go to BCEFA.

The deadline to sign up is August 1st. Please email Scott Difford and Richard Blake at broadwaygolfouting@gmail.com for more information and join the Facebook group Annual Broadway Golf Outing.







