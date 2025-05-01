2025 Artlab Editorial Fellows Revealed

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hyundai Artlab has announced Jiaying Sim and Elvia Wilk as the recipients of the 2025 Artlab Editorial Fellowship. Now in its third year, the Artlab Editorial Fellowship invites two art writers whose forward-thinking insights connect across boundaries, bridging cultural communities in ways both big and small. The program extends Artlab Editorial's mission to foster writing about today's most compelling artists, celebrate connectivity in all its forms, and envision the future.

Each 2025 Artlab Editorial Fellow will receive 10,000 USD to produce three pieces of web-based editorial content for publication on Artlab Editorial. Additionally, each Fellow will be paired with one of this year's Fellowship Advisors, Rahel Aima and Orit Gat, alongside Artlab Editor, Shannon Lee for regular mentorship.

The Fellowship received an overwhelming response to its 2025 Open Call, attracting nearly 500 exceptional applicants from over 60 countries and 200 cities around the world.

Open to art writers from anywhere in the world and at any stage of their career, this year's Fellowship welcomes Jiaying Sim and Elvia Wilk whose essay proposals promise fresh perspectives and critical insights on contemporary art.

Jiaying Sim is the founder of Singapore Film Database, a comprehensive digital resource on Singapore's film ecosystem. She holds a PhD in Film and Television Studies from the University of Glasgow with her research focusing on Asian cinema and the intersection of film, culture, and gender. Sim also teaches critical thinking, gender studies, and media literacy and produces content for film and mixed media projects. She has published in international journals including Film-Philosophy and film anthologies by the University of Edinburgh Press and Routledge.

Her essays for the Artlab Editorial Fellowship will explore the hidden infrastructures of contemporary art, examining how artists in Singapore and beyond navigate labor, materiality, audience participation, and digital exhibitions to create new modes of engagement.

Elvia Wilk is a writer and editor living in New York. She is the author of the novel Oval (2019) and the essay collection Death by Landscape (2022). A new novel, A Diagnosis, is forthcoming in 2026. Elvia's essays, criticism, and fiction have appeared in publications like Frieze, Bookforum, n+1, Granta, The Paris Review online, BOMB, 4Columns, The White Review, Mousse, The Nation, The Atlantic, WIRED and The New York Review of Books. She's a contributing editor at e-flux Journal and teaches at Sarah Lawrence.

Her essays for the Artlab Editorial Fellowship will consider the role of storytelling and scripts in contemporary art.

Established in 2022, Artlab Editorial, an initiative by Hyundai Artlab, has witnessed first hand how platforms for critical art writing are essential to a thriving global art ecosystem. As part of our ambition to spark meaningful dialogue, cultivate empathy, and facilitate collaborations, Hyundai Artlab launched the Artlab Editorial Fellowship in 2023, and has supported two art writers annually whose forward-thinking insights connect across boundaries, bridging cultural communities in ways both big and small.

