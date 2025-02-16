Review: A Delectable and Delightful Dinner and a Show at The Musical Platter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Delulu Cafe, in collaboration with Chega Entertainment and Stance Entertainment, is bringing the dinner-and-a-show experience called The Musical Platter. The show goes for Rp250.000 per person before tax and is available on select dates, typically during the weekends and holidays. More information and schedule are available on their Instagram @delulucafe.id.

Delulu Cafe is located in Lembang, Bandung, West Java. More precisely, it’s part of the Sarae Hills area in Punclut. The area is around 30 minutes from downtown Bandung without traffic and is free to enter (although there’s a parking fee). The area itself has different attractions and restaurants to check out, but Delulu stands out as having a unique, dreamlike architecture featuring irregular curves and natural surfaces inspired by the works of Spaniard architect Antoni Gaudi.

The Musical Platter starts with an announcement letting the diners know that they’re allowed to sing along and to record the performance, as long as they don’t move around so as not to get in the way of the performers. This is nifty to know, as the songs are drawn from the Disney canon, making them very inviting to sing along (or hum along) to.

Unlike other similar experiences, The Musical Platter doesn’t really have a story of its own. Rather, it is a 1.5 hours of live performances, featuring around 20 songs sung by 4 cast members in different formations – solo, duet, trio and quartet. And of course, food is served to accompany these musical numbers. The menu consists of a welcome drink, an appetizer, a main, and a dessert.

The four cast members are Jemima, Rifqi, Tara, and Anthony. They sing different parts throughout the show, but with noticeable specialties. Rifqi takes many princely parts, like Kristoff and Aladdin, full of charm; Tara often plays princesses, such as Jasmine and Moana, with her sweet classical voice; and Anthony assumes featured roles, like Genie and Rafiki, delighting the audience with his physicality; and Jemima has a noticeably wide range of characters, from other princesses to supporting ones, with a powerhouse voice.

The performers are all capable singers with voices that won’t disappoint, although there were some minor projection or technical issues that made certain parts don't come across as clearly through the mic, but these are few and far between. Still, the show made good use of these four cast members, with a set list that has a mix of iconic ballads, love duets, and energetic, upbeat group numbers. If I had to choose a favorite, it would be Encanto’s We Don’t Talk About Bruno, with its myriad of characters.

At times, the cast members would even interact with the audience through simple questions and greetings. These are not too intrusive, so those who prefer to enjoy the show by simply watching them can eat at ease.

The sound engineering is also remarkably professional, allowing for both the music and the voices to be heard clearly. It is such a delight since sound design and engineering is a common problem, even in venues ostensibly designed for theatrical shows.

Unfortunately, the only lighting in use is the restaurant’s general lighting, although the cast does play around with choreography, blocking, and props, including getting up on a chair and singing with a reindeer doll (that’s probably better than people). They make good use of the limited area, balancing between creativity with the visibility from the different seats available. And, as mentioned before, the building itself looks like something out of a cartoon, imbuing the show with magic and whimsy.

As for the menu, the set in January 2025 included Fairy Purple as the drink, Creamy Mix Vegetables Soup as the appetizer, Beef Tenderloin Steak with Mushroom Sauce, Mashed Potato, and Seasonal Vegetables as the main dish, and Caramelized Popcorn Cake as the dessert.

The Fairy Purple was delicious and extravagant, a sweet mocktail with vanilla ice cream on top. The soup was smooth and flavorful, if a bit too salty for my taste. The steak was good and not overcooked (with a shockingly big piece of mushroom on top) but having to split one’s attention between watching the show and cutting a steak was just a little too distracting – perhaps a food that comes pre-sliced would be a better choice. And the dessert was really creative, a cake styled to look like a bucket of popcorn, with actual popcorn on top. Overall, the food was satisfying and suitably glitzy, but a glass – or a pitcher – of water would be very appreciated to go with the salty appetizer and the sweet drink and dessert.

The Musical Platter is an enchanting experience with both Great Performances and great food. The set list is full of recognizable, beloved tunes that you can sing along to in between taking bites. The only concern is that it’s in Lembang, an area known for traffic during weekends and holidays. But if you’re planning an outing to the area anyway, The Musical Platter is one way to make your next trip even more magical – and delicious.



