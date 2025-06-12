Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hi Jakarta Production will perform School of Rock next month. Performances run Saturday, 26 July 2025 - Sunday, 27 July 2025.

School of Rock is a musical adaptation of the iconic film “School of Rock” (2003), featuring music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Julian Fellowes.

The story follows Dewey Finn, a struggling rock musician who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There, he discovers the hidden musical talents of his fifth-grade students and forms a Kid Rock band with them, aiming to win the upcoming Battle of the Bands competition. Together, they learn about passion, teamwork, and the power of music to break boundaries.

Packed with electrifying performances, high-energy rock anthems, and an inspiring tale of being true to yourself, this musical is a must-watch for audiences of all ages.

Comments