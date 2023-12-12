Hi Jakarta Production Hosts LIGHT IT UP Year-End Event

It's all happening on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Lotte Alley.

Get ready to light up your day at Light It Up, a year-end extravaganza hosted by Hi Jakarta Production!

The event will include a special Christmas performance, mini musical theater, street dance and jazz dance, a special workshop, as well as a performance from Odystar!

It's all happening on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Lotte Alley.

Learn more below:



