Hi Jakarta Production Hosts LIGHT IT UP Year-End Event

It's all happening on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Lotte Alley.
Get ready to light up your day at Light It Up, a year-end extravaganza hosted by Hi Jakarta Production!
The event will include a special Christmas performance, mini musical theater, street dance and jazz dance, a special workshop, as well as a performance from Odystar!
It's all happening on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at Lotte Alley.
Learn more below:
Videos
|Madu DIPSLIPY
Madu DIPSLIPY (3/24-6/14)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You