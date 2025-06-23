Black Eyed Peas, Camila Cabello, Mayer Hawthorne, and More Set For LALALA FESTIVAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The LaLaLa Festival 2025 is set to transform the Jakarta International Expo (JIExpo) into an electrifying forest-themed concert destination this August, bringing together a superstar lineup of international and regional artists.

Black Eyed Peas, Camila Cabello, Mayer Hawthorne, and South Korean band The Rose headline the performances.

Additional acts include Elise Trouw (US), Australia’s Hollow Coves, and a host of Asian artists such as Do As Infinity (Japan), Regina Song (Singapore), and emerging Indonesian talents like Fletch, INIS, and Tigarist.

The festival promises a multi-sensory experience with immersive décor, live sets spanning pop, R&B, indie, and more, plus interactive creative spaces and on-site food & drink stalls.

The event will run Friday–Sunday, August 22–24, 2025.

