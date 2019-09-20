Voicebox Indy Premieres in Fountain Square

After the success of two sold-out performances of "Listen to Your Mother," the live, storytelling show founded by Ann Imig that's "Giving Motherhood a Microphone," this past Mother's Day weekend at IndyFringe Basile Theatre, The Fearless Leap is keeping the momentum going by bringing Voicebox Indy to the local arts community. It's a storytelling event with a musical twist. The original show is currently staged in the Chicago area to packed houses and is often referred to as "The Best Night of the Month."

Voicebox Stories is the joint creation of Maureen Muldoon, an actress, spiritual teacher, author, and life coach and Cathy Richardson, a singer, songwriter, actress, and narrator, who is best known as the lead singer for the band Jefferson Starship.

Producer Haley Lawrence is bringing the show to Indianapolis, with performances planned each month in Fountain Square. The first performance on Tuesday, September 24 will include stories from Muldoon, Molly Milton, Noelle Russell, Llew Hobbs and Katy Gentry, who was recently featured in The Lily published by The Washington Post.

Tickets available at the door for $10. Cash only.

Haley Lawrence of Carmel is the owner of The Fearless Leap, a coaching service that supports and empowers clients to unlock their full potential. For more information, visit www.thefearlessleap.com





