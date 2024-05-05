LISTEN TO YOUR MOTHER INDY to Play Indiana History Center on Mother's Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Being a mom, having a mom, losing a mom, finding a mom — how many iterations of motherhood can you think of? Explore the concept of motherhood in “Listen to Your Mother Indy,” at Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center on Sunday, May 12. Tickets are available for the live matinee and livestream.



Sponsored by Cynthia Yosha Snyder of the Yosha Snyder Group, Talk to Tucker, and produced by Haley Lawrence, the show comprises 12 diverse storytellers who will take audiences on a well-crafted, 90-minute journey of true stories about motherhood. From hilarious and heartwarming, to emotionally intense and profound, “Listen to Your Mother” entertains and energizes.

“Listen to Your Mother Indy”

Sunday, May 12, 4:00 p.m.

Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, 450 W Ohio St., Indianapolis

Tickets are $25 online, and $30 at the door, cash only. Tickets for the livestream are $15.

The cast includes Lisa Brandenburg, Ginger Claremohr, Montez Day, Jia Apple, Missy Apple Knotts, Delores Thornton, Deb Gullery, Brenda Johnson, Jen Klee, Ellen Munds, Samantha Powers, and Marcy Renken.

Audiences can buy $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes from women-owned small businesses. Proceeds will benefit Storytelling Arts of Indiana’s Mentoring Program for Individuals of Color, so members can attend the National Black Storytelling Festival and Conference.

