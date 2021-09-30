VOICE BOX INDY Returns This Month in a New Location



After an 18-month hiatus amid the pandemic, Haley Lawrence of The Fearless Leap is eager to bring Voice Box Indy to a new location, Sugar Creek Vineyard & Winery in Carmel.

Musician Melissa Sandullo will kick off the night with the theme song, "Somebody's Watching Me." Storytellers then take the stage to share true, personal stories based on the theme, which will inspire the next song selection.

The featured storytellers for October are John Schmitz, Lisa Schmitz, Lisa Devon, Myra Levine, and TiGre McNear. The event will conclude with an open mic.

Voice Box Indy - October Editionto take place Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 7:00 p.m at Sugarcreek Vineyard & Winery, 1111 West Main St., Carmel. Show will be outside, weather permitting. Free, with donations encouraged