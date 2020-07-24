The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Announces Live Stream Concert Event

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band will be performing a live stream concert from Rev's log cabin in Brown County Indiana Wednesday July 29 at 8PM ET. This is going to be a multi-camera production broadcast live at www.facebook.com/bigdamnband

They are going to be accepting donations, instead of holding a "ticketed" streaming show. If you are out of work and are struggling to get food for your family, then enjoy for free. If you are able to donate, you are asked to do so via PayPal paypal.me/bigdamnband and V! enmo (@bigdamnband). Also, become a member on the bands new and exciting Patreon page - www.patreon.com/bigdamnband for exclusive content, special videos and big damn deals!

Reverend Peyton said of the event, "This live stream is going to be the most epic and the most intimate. This is going to be broadcast live from our living room. Multi-camera, high-quality audio, and a one of a kind show."

