TWO MILE HOLLOW By Leah Nanako Winkler to Open This Month at The Phoenix Theatre

"Raise your glasses of Chateau d'Yquem for a toast!" The Phoenix Theatre presents the Indiana Premiere of TWO MILE HOLLOW, a hilarious and insightful comedy by Leah Nanako Winkler, from March 30 to April 30.

Get ready to witness a BIPOC cast turning the tables on the "rich white family with secrets" genre, and bringing their own unique perspective to the table. In this play, a wealthy white family gathers at their lavish Hamptons estate for one last hurrah before it's sold. They drink wine, spill secrets, and bicker like there's no tomorrow, all while enjoying the beautiful view of the water.

What sets TWO MILE HOLLOW apart is that all the white characters are played by actors of color, making for a hilarious and thought-provoking satire. Playwright Leah Nanako Winkler takes on the age-old theater trope of affluent white families escaping to their lake houses, and turns it on its head with her dark humor and disorienting sincerity.

Directed by Mikael Burke and starring Eddie Dean*, Jay Fuqua, Paige Elisse, Arianne Villareal*, and Milicent Wright*, this production is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. Come down to The Phoenix Theatre and see TWO MILE HOLLOW in the Russell Theatre. This is our final play of the 2022/2023 season!

The production underwriter for TWO MILE HOLLOW is Barnes & Thornburg, with Citizens Energy Group serving as the production sponsor. Don't miss out on this biting and smart show - get your tickets today!

The Phoenix Theatre - "Plays With Fire" Single Tickets are now on sale, $25-$45. Discounted $15 tickets are available to students - use the PROMO CODE "student15" and show your Student ID at the door. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2229672®id=89&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.phoenixtheatre.org%2Fbuy-tickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1