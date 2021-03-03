Storytelling Arts of Indiana Presents DANGEROUS WHEN WET

Whoever said you can't get sober for someone else never met my mother, Mama Jean." So begins the bitingly funny, raw, and insightful story, "Dangerous When Wet: Booze, Sex, and My Mother," told by Jamie Brickhouse. Tickets are on sale now for the virtual performance, presented by Storytelling Arts of Indiana and sponsored by Steve Hamilton and Keith Norwalk, on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

From the age of five, all Brickhouse wanted was to be at a party with a drink in one hand and a cigarette in the other and all Mama Jean wanted was for him to stay her "Jamie Doll" forever. A Texan Elizabeth Taylor, always camera-ready and flamboyantly outspoken, Mama Jean haunted him his whole life, no matter how far away he went or how deep in booze he swam.

Based on his memoir of the same name, the touring show has been described "as stylish as his slick sports coats'' by The Washington Post, adding, "Brickhouse is a natural raconteur." This is the darkly comic and deeply poignant story of his near-descent into alcoholism, struggles with his sexuality, and complicated relationship with his mother.

Tickets are $20 for an individual, $30 for a household and can be purchased online at Storytellingarts.org.