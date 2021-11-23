Songbook Foundation Names New Development Officer

The Great American Songbook Foundation has hired a new development professional to build local and national philanthropic support for its historical preservation and music education initiatives.

Jo Garcia begins work Nov. 29 as the Foundation's Individual Giving Officer, charged with forging new relationships locally and nationwide to build and expand the organization's individual donor base.

A Bradley University graduate, Garcia served most recently as community outreach manager for the Indianapolis Indians, leading fundraising efforts for the new Indianapolis Indians Charities and also chairing the organization's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee. She previously worked several years overseeing multi-million-dollar fundraising campaigns for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Indianapolis. She was named 2021 Community Ambassador of the Year at the United Way of Central Indiana's ELEVATE Awards, and she serves on the board of the Carmel-based Children's TherAplay Foundation.

"Jo's experience and initiative made her a standout candidate for this vital role," said Christopher Lewis, Executive Director of the Great American Songbook Foundation. "Philanthropic support is increasingly important as the Foundation continues to build its national reputation and pursue its ambitious plans for the future."

The Songbook Foundation is headquartered at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel but is laying the groundwork to establish a freestanding Songbook Hall of Fame & Museum to house its Songbook Library & Archives, which has grown to more than 4,000 linear feet of materials representing the creators and performers of America's timeless popular music. The vast collection includes recordings, sheet music, images, memorabilia and other items linked to such figures as songwriters Meredith Willson (The Music Man), Gus Kahn ("It Had to Be You") and Hy Zaret ("Unchained Melody").